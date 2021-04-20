Andy Ruiz Jr teams up with Project HOPE – ‘There is so much love here’ (video)

Andy Ruiz Jr took time out from training this past Saturday, April 17 to lend a hand to those in need. Former unified heavyweight champion joined the Project Hope initiative and helped distribute 500 bags of groceries to families in Las Vegas.

Ruiz returns to the ring on Saturday, May 1 (Sunday, May 2 in Australia). The Mexican-American boxer goes up against felliow-heavyweight Chris Arreola. The pair squares off in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Boxing fans can watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live stream on FITE (order here). The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 12 pm AEDT.

“This is a really important event for my community,” said Ruiz. “All the Mexican people, all the Raza. There is so much love here, and I just want to show everyone that anything is achievable.”

Ruiz was joined by his trainer Eddy Reynoso and shared the stage with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the event. Ruiz spoke to the crowd that gathered and expressed his belief in overcoming adversity.

“Anything is possible,” said Ruiz. “Nobody believed I could become a heavyweight champion…and what do you know? I ended up becoming the first Mexican heavyweight champion of the world.”

Ruiz Jr. has stayed involved with charitable efforts thought his career. The Mexican-American star also visited the Disabled Children’s Association and the Charity Committee for Orphans Care in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia before his most recent fight with Anthony Joshua in December 2019.

For more than 60 years, Project HOPE has transformed the health and well-being of people and communities around the world. They work on the front lines of the world’s health challenges, partnering together with communities, health care workers and public health systems to ensure sustainable change.

The full Ruiz vs Arreola fight card can be found here.