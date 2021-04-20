Frank Martin vs Jerry Perez weigh-in results – WBA Intercontinental lightweight title official

Undefeated Frank Martin and Jerry Perez battle it out for WBA Intercontinental lightweight title at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 20 (Wednesday, April 21 in Australia). The pair squares off in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on FS1. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

Frank Martin weighed-in at 134.4. Jerry Perez showed 134.8. The contest is scheduled for ten rounds.

Middleweights Jose Resendiz and Quilisto Madera tipped the scales at 164.6 and 165, respectively, for their scheduled for eight rounds co-feature. The full fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Frank Martin vs Jerry Perez live stream on FS1. The start time is scheduled 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Tuesday, April 20 in the US, and 10 am AEST on Wednesday, April 21 in Australia.

Martin vs Perez fight card

Frank Martin (134.4) vs Jerry Perez (134.8), 10 rounds, lightweight for WBA Intercontinental lightweight title

Jose Resendiz (164.6) vs Quilisto Madera (165), 8 rounds, middleweight

Burley Brooks (171.2) vs Cameron Rivera (170.6), 6 rounds, super middleweight

Amon Rashidi (142) vs Jesus Silveyra (141.4), 8 rounds, super lightweight

Travon Marshall (152.8) vs Christian Marron (156.8), 4 rounds, super welterweight

Ezequiel Flores (121.6) vs Juan Muro (120.6), 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Marcus Browne (179.4) vs Denis Grachev (180), 10 rounds, light heavyweight