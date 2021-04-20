Jose Armando Resendiz backs himself as ‘future of the division’, faces Quilisto Madera live on FS1

Jose Armando Resendiz goes up against Quilisto Madera on Tuesday, April 20. The pair squares off in the PBC Fight Night co-main event live on FS1 from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Unbeaten prospect Resendiz (11-0, 8 KOs) shared his thoughts on his upcoming showdown against tough veteran Madera (12-2, 8 KOs) before they meet in the eight-round middleweight clash.

Resendiz will be making his US debut on Tuesday night against a formidable opponent in Stockton, California’s Madera, who enters this fight having won five of his last six contests.

The Compostela, Nayarit, Mexico native Resendiz has been training in Las Vegas at the Salas Boxing Academy with famed coach Bob Santos. Resendiz has notched knockout victories in his last eight bouts heading into Tuesday’s clash.

Here is what Resendiz, who is co-promoted by Warriors Boxing and ranked at #13 by the WBA, had to say about training camp, his matchup with Madera, making his US debut, and more.

‘I am ready for this fight’

“I recently started training with Bob Santos at the Salas Boxing Academy in Las Vegas and everything is working out great. Santos has a lot of knowledge and I am excited to show off my devastating power-punching style.”

“I am grateful to my promoters for believing in me. I’m also grateful to the PBC for giving me this opportunity. I have given my all to this camp and I am ready for this fight.”

‘Let my hands do the talking’

“I have a lot of respect for my opponent, he is a really tough guy, and he always brings an exciting fight to the ring. I have nothing bad to say, but when we fight, I am going in there to let my hands do the talking.

This is my US debut and I want to make it memorable. On Tuesday night, I will show why I am the future of the division.”

‘It all starts on Tuesday’

“I believe a win against a rough fighter like Quilisto Madera would put me in the top five or at least top-10 of the WBA rankings. This is not an easy fight, and this is the fight I choose to debut in America with, because I wanted to make a statement.

On BoxRec, I am rated as the #2 super middleweight in Mexico, behind only Canelo. I am looking to become one of the best fighters in the world, and it all starts on Tuesday.”

‘This will be explosive’

“This fight will be all-action as both Madera and I are true warriors that like to throw a lot of hard punches. I have power in both hands, and I like to throw a lot of power shots.

This fight will be explosive, and all boxing fans should be turning in to see a great war.”

In the main event Frank Martin and Jerry Perez battle it out for WBA Intercontinental lightweight title. The full fight card can be found here.