Luis Nery vs Brandon Figueroa headlines PBC boxing live on Showtime, May 15 – tickets info

The reigning WBC super bantamweight champion Luis Nery makes the first defense of his belt against the WBA ‘Regular’ super bantamweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa on Saturday, May 15 (Sunday, May 16 in Australia). The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Luis Nery (31-0, 24 KOs) won then vacant WBC super bantamweight title by unanimous decision against Aaron Alameda in September 2020. Prior to the undefeated champion secured the ninth-round KO of Juan Carlos Payano to retain his WBC ‘Silver’ bantamweight belt.

Unbeaten Brandon Figueroa (21-0-1, 16 KOs) was in action on the same night as Nery last September, and made the third successful defense of his WBA ‘Regular’ super bantamweight title via tenth-round TKO against Damien Vazquez. Before that he took a split decision against Julio Cejas and KO’d Javier Nicolas Chacon in Round 4.

In the co-main event former unified super bantamweight Danny Roman squares off against Ricardo Espinoza. Kicking off the telecast, Xavier Martinez goes up against Abraham Montoya in the WBA super featherweight title eliminator.

Nery vs Figueroa tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 20 at 10 am PT via AXS.com. The venue accommodating the fight show, “will be open to fans in a limited capacity, with all guests remaining socially distanced and subject to local and state health guidelines throughout the event,” as per announcement sent out by the promotion.

The current Nery vs Figueroa fight card can be found below.

Nery vs Figueroa fight card

Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa

Danny Roman vs. Ricardo Espinoza

Xavier Martinez vs. Abraham Montoya