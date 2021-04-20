Search
Boxing

Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne weigh-in results and video

Parviz Iskenderov
📺 Gallen vs Browne Weigh-Ins

📺 Gallen vs Browne Press Weigh-Ins 👉 Order #GallenBrowne: http://bit.ly/3s3MPyV ⏰ Wednesday, April 21 at 7pm AEST

Posted by MAIN EVENT on Monday, April 19, 2021

Paul Gallen and Lucas Browne square off in a heavyweight boxing match, heading boxing fight card live on pay-per-view from WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW on Wednesday, April 21. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

Advertisements

The Gallen vs Browne weigh-in ceremony was held today, Tuesday, April 20 at Novotel Wollongong.

Lucas Browne was the first to weigh-in, showing 117.08 kg. Paul Gallen came in at 102.2 kg.

Liam Wilson and Francis Chua tipped the scales at 58.82 kg and 58.22 kg, respectively, for their co-main event bout.

Bruno Tarimo weighed-in at 59.62 kg for his IBF International and IBO Intercontinental super featherweight title bout against Kye MacKenzie. According to Ben Damon, who hosted the weigh-ins, the latter was at the sauna cutting the remaining weight, and had two hours to make it official.

Get the full Gallen vs Browne fight card and weigh-in results below. The video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne live stream on Kayo (order here). The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST.

Gallen vs Browne fight card

To refresh click here.

Main Card

Paul Gallen (102.2 kg) vs. Lucas Browne (117.08 kg), heavyweight

Liam Wilson (58.82 kg) vs. Francis Chua (58.22 kg), super featherweight

Jack Brubaker (66.66 kg) vs. Steve Spark (66.52 kg), welterweight

Kye MacKenzie (TBD) vs. Bruno Tarimo (59.62 kg), super featherweight

Leonardo Zappavigna (66.54 kg) vs. Danny Kennedy (66.8 kg), welterweight

Undercard

Tyler Sargent Wilson (75.1 kg) vs. Steven Rados (79.4 kg), super middleweight

Jackson Murray (107.44 kg) vs. Webster Teaupa (105.32 kg), heavyweight

Viviana Ruiz Corredor (51.9 kg) vs. Bec Moss (51.6 kg), super flyweight

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Sandor Martin vs Kay Prosper

April 23, 2021

Boxing

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

April 24, 2021

MMA

Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz

April 24, 2021

Boxing

Moruti Mthalane vs Sunny Edwards

April 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

MMA

Claressa Shields MMA debut date set, two-weight boxing champ faces Brittney Elkin on June 10

The date for Claressa Shields' MMA debut has been scheduled for June 10. Battling it out at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097