Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne weigh-in results and video

Paul Gallen and Lucas Browne square off in a heavyweight boxing match, heading boxing fight card live on pay-per-view from WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW on Wednesday, April 21. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.
The Gallen vs Browne weigh-in ceremony was held today, Tuesday, April 20 at Novotel Wollongong.
Lucas Browne was the first to weigh-in, showing 117.08 kg. Paul Gallen came in at 102.2 kg.
Liam Wilson and Francis Chua tipped the scales at 58.82 kg and 58.22 kg, respectively, for their co-main event bout.
Bruno Tarimo weighed-in at 59.62 kg for his IBF International and IBO Intercontinental super featherweight title bout against Kye MacKenzie. According to Ben Damon, who hosted the weigh-ins, the latter was at the sauna cutting the remaining weight, and had two hours to make it official.
Get the full Gallen vs Browne fight card and weigh-in results below. The video is available up top.
Boxing fans can watch Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne live stream on Kayo (order here). The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST.
Gallen vs Browne fight card
Main Card
Paul Gallen (102.2 kg) vs. Lucas Browne (117.08 kg), heavyweight
Liam Wilson (58.82 kg) vs. Francis Chua (58.22 kg), super featherweight
Jack Brubaker (66.66 kg) vs. Steve Spark (66.52 kg), welterweight
Kye MacKenzie (TBD) vs. Bruno Tarimo (59.62 kg), super featherweight
Leonardo Zappavigna (66.54 kg) vs. Danny Kennedy (66.8 kg), welterweight
Undercard
Tyler Sargent Wilson (75.1 kg) vs. Steven Rados (79.4 kg), super middleweight
Jackson Murray (107.44 kg) vs. Webster Teaupa (105.32 kg), heavyweight
Viviana Ruiz Corredor (51.9 kg) vs. Bec Moss (51.6 kg), super flyweight