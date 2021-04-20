Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne weigh-in results and video

Paul Gallen and Lucas Browne square off in a heavyweight boxing match, heading boxing fight card live on pay-per-view from WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW on Wednesday, April 21. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

Advertisements

The Gallen vs Browne weigh-in ceremony was held today, Tuesday, April 20 at Novotel Wollongong.

Lucas Browne was the first to weigh-in, showing 117.08 kg. Paul Gallen came in at 102.2 kg.

Liam Wilson and Francis Chua tipped the scales at 58.82 kg and 58.22 kg, respectively, for their co-main event bout.

Bruno Tarimo weighed-in at 59.62 kg for his IBF International and IBO Intercontinental super featherweight title bout against Kye MacKenzie. According to Ben Damon, who hosted the weigh-ins, the latter was at the sauna cutting the remaining weight, and had two hours to make it official.

Get the full Gallen vs Browne fight card and weigh-in results below. The video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne live stream on Kayo (order here). The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST.

Gallen vs Browne fight card

To refresh click here.

Main Card

Paul Gallen (102.2 kg) vs. Lucas Browne (117.08 kg), heavyweight

Liam Wilson (58.82 kg) vs. Francis Chua (58.22 kg), super featherweight

Jack Brubaker (66.66 kg) vs. Steve Spark (66.52 kg), welterweight

Kye MacKenzie (TBD) vs. Bruno Tarimo (59.62 kg), super featherweight

Leonardo Zappavigna (66.54 kg) vs. Danny Kennedy (66.8 kg), welterweight

Undercard

Tyler Sargent Wilson (75.1 kg) vs. Steven Rados (79.4 kg), super middleweight

Jackson Murray (107.44 kg) vs. Webster Teaupa (105.32 kg), heavyweight

Viviana Ruiz Corredor (51.9 kg) vs. Bec Moss (51.6 kg), super flyweight