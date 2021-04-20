UFC 261 fight card: Usman vs Masvidal 2 tops championship tripleheader live on PPV

UFC 261 fight card airs live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, April 24, which makes it Sunday, April 25 in Australia and the UK. The event features a series of MMA bouts with three titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event the reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces off Jorge Masvidal in the championship rematch. Their first fight held last July on “Fight Island” ended in favor of the current champion, who retained his belt by unanimous decision.

In the co-main event Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against former champion Rose Namajunas. Kicking off the championship tripleheader, the defending flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko squares off against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Also on the main card Uriah Hall faces off former 185-pound champion Chris Weidman at middleweight, and Anthony Smith takes on Jimmy Crute at light heavyweight. The full UFC 261 fight card can be found below.

UFC 261 start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US. UFC 261 Australia time is set for 12 pm AEST. In the UK the pay-per-view card kicks off at 3 am BST.

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 fight card

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

Preliminary Card

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

Early Preliminary Card

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Rodrigo Vargas vs. Zhu Rong

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Jamey Simmons vs. Johnny Munoz