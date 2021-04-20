UFC 261 fight card: Usman vs Masvidal 2 tops championship tripleheader live on PPV

UFC 261 fight card airs live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, April 24, which makes it Sunday, April 25 in Australia and the UK. The event features a series of MMA bouts with three titles contested in the headliner of the show.
In the main event the reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces off Jorge Masvidal in the championship rematch. Their first fight held last July on “Fight Island” ended in favor of the current champion, who retained his belt by unanimous decision.
In the co-main event Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against former champion Rose Namajunas. Kicking off the championship tripleheader, the defending flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko squares off against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.
Also on the main card Uriah Hall faces off former 185-pound champion Chris Weidman at middleweight, and Anthony Smith takes on Jimmy Crute at light heavyweight. The full UFC 261 fight card can be found below.
UFC 261 start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US. UFC 261 Australia time is set for 12 pm AEST. In the UK the pay-per-view card kicks off at 3 am BST.
UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 fight card
Main Card
- Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade
- Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman
- Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute
Preliminary Card
- Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown
- Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic
- Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen
- Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly
Early Preliminary Card
- Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad
- Rodrigo Vargas vs. Zhu Rong
- Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina
- Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi
- Jamey Simmons vs. Johnny Munoz