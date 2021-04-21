Search
Boxing

Frank Martin KO’s Jerry Perez in seventh round – video of knockout and fight highlights

Parviz Iskenderov

Frank Martin secured his fourth stoppage win in a row when he floored Jerry Perez on Tuesday April 20 (Wednesday April 21 in Australia). The pair battled it out in the main event of PBC boxing fight card live on FS1 from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout ended on the last minute of Round 7, when Martin delivered a massive left hand, dropping Perez to the canvas. The referee opened an eight count, while the latter was laying down on his back. Perez did get back on his feet, but the fight was called off moments later as he was still wobbly after being hit by a number of heavy shots.

You can watch the video of knockout up top and below, while the rest of Martin vs Perez fight video highlights can be found below.

Martin vs Perez fight video highlights

In addition to the win Frank Martin remains undefeated and updates his record to 13-0, 10 KOs. Jerry Perez drops to 13-1, 10 KOs and sufferers the first defeated in his professional boxing career.

The complete results from Martin vs Perez fight card can be found here.

Boxing

