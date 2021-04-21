Martin vs Perez results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, undercard – PBC boxing live on FS1

Frank Martin and Jerry Perez square off in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card on Tuesday April 20, which makes it Wednesday April 21 in Australia. The scheduled for ten rounds bout with WBA Intercontinental lightweight title on the line takes place at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA.

In the co-feature Jose Resendiz and Quilisto Madera do eight-round battle at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Fans can watch Frank Martin vs Jerry Perez live stream on FS1. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, and 10 am AEST in Australia.

Frank Martin vs Jerry Perez results

Frank Martin vs Jerry Perez, 10 rounds, lightweight – for WBA Intercontinental lightweight title

Jose Resendiz vs Quilisto Madera, 8 rounds, middleweight

Burley Brooks vs Cameron Rivera, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Amon Rashidi vs Jesus Silveyra, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Travon Marshall vs Christian Marron, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Ezequiel Flores vs Juan Muro, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Marcus Browne vs Denis Grachev, 10 rounds, light heavyweight