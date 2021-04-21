Search
ONE on TNT 3 full event video: Lineker vs Worthen, Holzken vs JWP, plus more

The third edition of ONE on TNT is scheduled for broadcast on Thursday, April 22. The previously recorded event took place at Singapore Indoor Stadium, featuring a series of MMA bouts, plus a Muay Thai extravaganza.

In the main event John Lineker faces fellow-mixed martial artist Troy Worthen at bantamweight. The co-main event is a flyweight MMA battle between Reece McLaren and Yuya Wakamatsu.

Also on the card, Marat Gafurov goes up against Ok Rae Yoon at lightweight, and Ryuto Sawada squares off against Miao Li Tao at strawweight. The fight action begins with an 80.8 kg-catchweight Muay Thai contest, pitting Nieky Holzken and John Wayne Parr. The lineup can be found below.

The fight fans can watch ONE on TNT 3 here on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top, via the promotion’s channel on YouTube). The start time in Australia is scheduled for 10:30 am AEST / 8:30 am AWST.

ONE Championship on TNT 3 fight card

Bantamweight Mixed Martial Arts
John Lineker vs. Troy Worthen

Flyweight Mixed Martial Arts
Reece McLaren vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

Lightweight Mixed Martial Arts
Marat Gafurov vs. Ok Rae Yoon

Strawweight Mixed Martial Arts
Ryuto Sawada vs. Miao Li Tao

Catchweight Muay Thai (80.8kg)
Nieky Holzken vs. John Wayne Parr

