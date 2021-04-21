Search
Boxing

Paul Gallen dominates and stops Lucas Browne in the first round – video of TKO

Parviz Iskenderov

Paul Gallen and Lucas Browne came face to face at WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW on Wednesday, April 21. The pair squared off in the scheduled for six rounds heavyweight matchup, headlining boxing fight card live on pay-per-view.

The bout didn’t go the distance. It was all over in the opening round in favor of Gallen, who secured the win via stoppage after dropping Browne twice, who did not get back on his feet, and the fight was waved off.

You can watch the video of finish up top and below.

With the win NRL star Gallen remains undefeated and updates his record to 11-0-1, 6 KOs. In his previous bout in December 2020 he scored a unanimous decision against K-1 kickboxing and UFC legend Mark Hunt.

The full fight results from Gallen vs Browne fight card can be found here.

Boxing

