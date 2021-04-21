Gallen vs Browne results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, undercard

Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne airs live on pay-per-view tonight, Wednesday, April 21 from WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW. The boxing match features NRL star up against former WBA heavyweight titleholder in the scheduled for six rounds matchup.

The co-main event is a ten-round super featherweight bout between Liam Wilson and Francis Chua. Also on the main card a pair of eight-round welterweight battles, as Jack Brubaker takes on Steve Spark and Leonardo Zappavigna faces off Danny Kennedy. In addition, Kye MacKenzie and Bruno Tarimo square off in a ten-round championship bout with Tarimo’s IBF International and the vacant IBO Intercontinental super featherweights titles on the line.

The Gallen vs Browne undercard comprises a trio of four-round matchups. Tyler Sargent Wilson goes up against Steven Rados at super middleweight, Jackson Murray meets Webster Teaupa at heavyweight, and Viviana Ruiz Corredor and Bec Moss do women’s boxing battle at super flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne live

Boxing fans can watch Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne live stream on Kayo and Main Event on Foxtel. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEST in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney. In Adelaide and Darwin the PPV card kicks off at 6:30 pm ACST.

Gallen vs Browne Perth time is scheduled for 5 pm AWST. The start time on Christmas Island is set for 4 pm CXT.

The preliminary bouts begin an hour earlier (6 pm AEST / 5:30 pm ACST / 4 pm AWST / 3 pm CXT). The undercard airs live stream on Kayo and TV channel Fox Sports 503.

Stay tuned Gallen vs Browne results below.

Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne results

Main Card (7pm AEST / 6:30pm ACST / 5pm AWST / 4pm CXT)

Paul Gallen vs. Lucas Browne, heavyweight, 6 rounds

Liam Wilson vs. Francis Chua, super featherweight, 10 rounds

Jack Brubaker vs. Steve Spark, welterweight, 8 rounds

Kye MacKenzie vs. Bruno Tarimo, super featherweight, 10 rounds

Leonardo Zappavigna vs. Danny Kennedy, welterweight, 8 rounds

Undercard (6pm AEST / 5:30pm ACST / 4pm AWST / 3pm CXT)

Tyler Sargent Wilson vs. Steven Rados, super middleweight, 4 rounds

Jackson Murray vs. Webster Teaupa, heavyweight, 4 rounds

Viviana Ruiz Corredor vs. Bec Moss, super flyweight, 4 rounds