UFC 261 Australia time: How to watch Usman vs Masvidal 2 – all states and territories

UFC 261 features three title bouts live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Sunday, April 25 (AEST). In the main event the defending welterweight champion Kamaru Usman squares off against Jorge Masvidal in the championship rematch.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against former champion Rose Namajunas. In addition, the reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her belt against former strawweight titleholder Jessica Andrade. The UFC 261 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 live in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 live on Main Event via Foxtel. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, April 25 at 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $54.95.

Replay is set for 4:30 pm AEST and 9 pm AEST on Sunday, April 25, and 6 am AEST, 10:30 am AEST, 3 pm AEST and 7:30 pm AEST on Monday, April 26.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST, following the early prelims commencing at 7:45 am AEST. The live stream is available on Kayo.

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 Australia time

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 airs live in Australia on Sunday, April 25. The start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card is set for 10 am AEST. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card kicking off at 7:45 am AEST.

UFC 261 start time in Adelaide and Darwin is set for 11:30 am ACST. The preliminary card commences at 9:30 am ACST. The early prelims kick off at 7:15 am ACST.

UFC 261 Perth time is scheduled for 10 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AWST. MMA action on the early preliminary card starts at 5:45 am AWST.

UFC 261 kick off on Christmas Island is set for 9 am CXT. The preliminary card starts at 7 am CXT. The early prelims launch the show at 4:45 am CXT.

UFC 261 fight card

The five-fight UFC 261 main card follows the four-fight preliminary card. The early preliminary card comprises four bouts.

The full lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

Preliminary Card

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

Early Preliminary Card

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Rodrigo Vargas vs. Zhu Rong

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi