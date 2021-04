Saul Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders meet in a twelve-round super middleweight championship unification at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on May 8 (May 9 in Australia). Check out the video up top, featuring two champions, as they break down their fight preparations, talk to Eddie Hearn, and more, during the pre-fight e-press conference.

Boxing fans in the US, Australia and other countries (except Mexico) can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders live stream on DAZN.