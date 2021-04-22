Chris Arreola ‘comfortable’ with being tagged ‘underdog’ ahead of his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr (video)

Chris Arreola showed off his skills in the ring during a virtual media workout Wednesday, which streamed live on the PBC YouTube page. All-action heavyweight nears his clash against former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr on May 1. The contest headlines PBC boxing fight card live on pay-per-view from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Arreola’s workout took place at the Ten Goose Boxing Gym in Van Nuys, California where he is participating in his second training camp with Goossen. Arreola’s first fight with Goossen saw the veteran former title challenger set numerous CompuBox heavyweight records in a narrow decision loss to Adam Kownacki.

Here is what Arreola and Goossen had to say:

Chris Arreola: I know how crucial this fight is for my career

“I’m ready for this fight. I’ve been waiting for this fight for four or five months. This one is going to be a barnburner for sure.

“This fight is important for my legacy. I want to make the fans happy they bought this fight. I don’t fight for paychecks. I’m a fighter for the fans. So I hope they enjoy this fight and buy this pay-per-view.”

“I love what I do. I’m a fortunate person to have been a fighter since a young age. I bleed boxing. I put my whole self out there every time I fight. I know that I owe it to the fans to give them a great fight.”

“Defensively I’ve grown so much working with Joe. He’s taught me a lot about keeping my hands up and countering. He hasn’t reinvented the wheel, he’s just made sure the wheel is round.”

“I was able to keep up the pace against Kownacki because I did everything I had to do in the gym. I could have given three more rounds at the end of that fight too. The fight is always won in the gym and we put all of the work in to win that fight. I thought I won that fight. Despite not getting the decision, it was a fun fight for me.”

“I feel great. I’ve been working hard for months. I know that I have to make this a great fight for the fans and for myself. I know how crucial this fight is for my career.”

“I don’t pay attention to the odds. If people want to make me the underdog, I’m comfortable with that. I’ve been an underdog my whole life.”

“I’ve had some long layoffs before, so I know how to get back into it when the time comes. The sparring helps you know where your timing is at. That’s the best way to gauge where you’re at in your training camp.”

“It’s a beautiful venue at Dignity Health Sports Park. There isn’t a bad seat in the house. Every time I go there I love to sit up there with all the fans and enjoy the fights. It’s going to be a fun night of boxing on May 1 and I can’t wait.”

‘Chris has been doing exactly what he’s supposed to be doing’, Joe Goossen, Arreola’s trainer

“Chris and Andy are veterans. They’ve been around a longtime. They know how to turn on the switch when the time comes. We’re preparing for a great fight on May 1.

“When you have two guys of the same talent, how do you determine who wins the fight? It’s the fighter who’s in better shape. That’s the underlying thought process here. Both Chris and Andy have talent, but our goal is for Chris to be in the best shape possible. The difference plays itself out in those last few rounds of the fight.

“You’re going to have the best Andy Ruiz that we’ve seen in this fight. And we have the same on our side. Our team has been working hard as well. I don’t expect anything but a great fight. However many rounds this goes, it’s going to be fireworks.

“We’ve been training for around four months but he hasn’t peaked too early because we’ve been consistent. Once we built up to a certain point, we’ve kept it there. He’s not worn out at all. This is what fighters are supposed to do. They’re supposed to be in the gym training.

“I’m very confident and calm heading into this fight, because Chris has been doing exactly what he’s supposed to be doing. That’s all you can ask for.”

The full Ruiz vs Arreola card can be found here.