Australian Muay Thai fighter John Wayne Parr made his ONE Championship debut against Dutch kickboxer Nieky Holzken at ONE on TNT 3 held at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The previously recorded event aired on Thursday, April 22 in Australia and Asia, and Wednesday, April 21 in the US. Check out the full fight video up top, while the full event video can be found here.
Nieky Holzken vs John Wayne Parr full fight video
