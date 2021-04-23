Navarrete vs Diaz: How to watch WBO featherweight title fight live stream and on TV, start time and undercard

Two-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBO featherweight title against Christopher Diaz on Saturday, April 24 (Sunday, April 25 in Australia). The twelve-round world championship bout headlines the fight card live from Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL.

Advertisements

In the co-feature knockout artist Edgar Berlanga squares off against Demond Nicholson in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. The full Navarrete vs Diaz undercard can be found below.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz in the US and Australia

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz live stream on ESPN+ and live on ESPN TV channel. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card airs live and exclusive on ESPN+, starting at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

In Australia Navarrete vs Diaz airs live stream on FITE on Sunday, April 25. The start time can be found on the event page here, which also includes the broadcast details in other countries.

Navarrete vs Diaz fight card

The full Navarrete vs Diaz fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, 12 rounds, Navarrete’s WBO Featherweight World Title

Edgar Berlanga vs. Demond Nicholson, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Undercard

Josue Vargas vs. Willie Shaw, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Joseph Adorno vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 8 rounds, lightweight

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 8 rounds, featherweight

Xander Zayas vs. Demarcus Layton, 6 rounds, welterweight

Jeremy Adorno vs. Ramiro Martinez, 4 rounds, junior featherweight

Jaycob Gomez vs. Mobley Villegas, 4 rounds, junior lightweight