Search
Boxing

Navarrete vs Diaz: How to watch WBO featherweight title fight live stream and on TV, start time and undercard

Newswire
Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz
Emanuel Navarrete and Christopher Diaz at press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Emanuel Navarrete defends his belt against Christopher Diaz

Two-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBO featherweight title against Christopher Diaz on Saturday, April 24 (Sunday, April 25 in Australia). The twelve-round world championship bout headlines the fight card live from Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL.

Advertisements

In the co-feature knockout artist Edgar Berlanga squares off against Demond Nicholson in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. The full Navarrete vs Diaz undercard can be found below.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz in the US and Australia

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz live stream on ESPN+ and live on ESPN TV channel. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card airs live and exclusive on ESPN+, starting at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

In Australia Navarrete vs Diaz airs live stream on FITE on Sunday, April 25. The start time can be found on the event page here, which also includes the broadcast details in other countries.

Navarrete vs Diaz fight card

The full Navarrete vs Diaz fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, 12 rounds, Navarrete’s WBO Featherweight World Title
  • Edgar Berlanga vs. Demond Nicholson, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Undercard

  • Josue Vargas vs. Willie Shaw, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Joseph Adorno vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Orlando Gonzalez vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Xander Zayas vs. Demarcus Layton, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Jeremy Adorno vs. Ramiro Martinez, 4 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Jaycob Gomez vs. Mobley Villegas, 4 rounds, junior lightweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Sandor Martin vs Kay Prosper

April 23, 2021

Boxing

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

April 24, 2021

MMA

Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz

April 24, 2021

Boxing

Moruti Mthalane vs Sunny Edwards

April 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

MMA

Claressa Shields MMA debut date set, two-weight boxing champ faces Brittney Elkin on June 10

The date for Claressa Shields' MMA debut has been scheduled for June 10. Battling it out at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097