PFL 1: Anthony Pettis vs Clay Collard weigh-in results – main event set, one fighter heavy

Anthony Pettis, Clay Collard and the rest of fighters partaking in PFL 1 stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The event airs live from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on Friday, April 23.

Former UFC lightweight champion “Showtime” Pettis weighed-in at 156 for his PFL debut. His opponent, Collard came in at 154.6. The pair squares off in the PFL SmartCage headlining the event and making their first step towards the 2021 PFL title and $1 million championship prize.

Two-time lightweight PFL champion Natan Schulte and Marcin Held showed 156 and 155.8, respectively. The pair faces off in the co-main event.

Mikhail Odintsov was 156.4 missing lightweight limit for his bout against Akhmed Aliev, who was 155.2 lbs. He “will receive a one point penalty in the lightweight division, and he will be ineligible to earn points in the fight, regardless of outcome” and “will also forfeit 20% of his total fight purse to” his opponent (via the announcement sent out by the promotion). The latter, “meanwhile, will receive an automatic 3 points in the lightweight division standings and will be eligible for bonus points, should he be able to finish the fight”.

The PFL 1 main card airs live on ESPN 2, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card live stream is available on ESPN+, beginning at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Get the full PFL MMA 1 fight card and weigh-in results below.

PFL 1 fight card

Anthony Pettis (156 lbs) vs. Clay Collard (154.6 lbs)

Natan Schulte (156 lbs) vs. Marcin Held (155.8 lbs)

Movlid Khaibulaev (145.4 lbs) vs. Lazar Stojadinovic (145.8 lbs)

Lance Palmer (145.4 lbs) vs. Bubba Jenkins (146 lbs)

Loik Radzhabov (155.4 lbs) vs. Alexander Martinez (156 lbs)

Joilton Lutterbach (155.8 lbs) vs. Raush Manfio (156 lbs)

Akhmed Aliev (155.2 lbs) vs. Mikhail Odintsov (156.4 lbs)*

Chris Wade (146 lbs) vs. Anthony Dizy (145.6 lbs)

Jo Sungbin (145.6 lbs) vs. Tyler Diamond (145.8 lbs)

Brendan Loughnane (146 lbs) vs. Sheymon Moraes (146 lbs)

*Missed weight.