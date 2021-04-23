Sandor Martin vs Kay Prosper weigh-in results: Two European titles official, six-fight card set

A pair of European titles are on the line at Pabellon de la Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona, Spain on Friday, April 23. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

Sandor Martin weighed-in at 63.4 kg for his European super lightweight title defense against Kay Prosper, who showed 63.300 kg. The pair squares off in the main event.

The defending European featherweight champion Andoni Gago and challenger Gavin McDonnell, both showed 56.6 kg for their co-main event. The full Martin vs Prosper fight card can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Sandor Martin vs Kay Prosper live stream on DAZN.

Martin vs Prosper fight card

Sandor Martin (63.400 kg) vs. Kay Prosper (63.300 kg) – Martin’s European super lightweight title

Andoni Gago (56.600 kg) vs. Gavin McDonnell (56.600 kg) – Gago’s European featherweight title

Kerman Lejarraga (69.650 kg) vs. Jez Smith (69.500 kg)

Bernard Angelo Torres (57.800 kg) vs. Anuar Salas (59.300 kg)

Luke Willis (63.500 kg) vs. Ricardo Fernandez “Mateo” (63.100 kg)

April Hunter (66.200 kg) vs. Elsa Hemat (65,000 kg)