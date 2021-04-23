UFC 261 start time, how to watch, live stream, ESPN+, PPV price, Usman vs Masvidal 2, full fight card

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, April 24. The event takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL featuring a series of MMA bouts with three titles contested on the night.

In the main event Kamaru Usman makes the fourth defense of his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal in the championship rematch. In the co-main event Zhang Weili makes the second defense of her strawweight title against former champion in the division Rose Namajunas.

Kicking off the championship tripleheader, Valentina Shevchenko makes the fifth defense of her flyweight title against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. The full UFC 261 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal live

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The tickets cost is $69.99, $84.99 or $89.99, depending on the subscription.

Those currently subscribed to a yearly service can get UFC 261 for $69.99. Monthly subscribers can get the PPV event and an upgraded bundle at a discounted rate of $84.99, or just get UFC 261 for $69.99. New ESPN+ subscribers can get UFC 261 and a yearly subscription for $89.98.

The UFC 261 preliminary card airs live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live stream on ESPN+, beginning at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early preliminary card is available live on ESPN2 and live stream on ESPN+, starting at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC 261 coverage on Saturday, April 24 kicks off with UFC Countdown at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT on ABC. The post-show live stream is on ESPN+ at 1 am ET / 10 pm PT.

How to watch UFC 261 in Australia, date and start time, can be found here.

UFC 261 fight card

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – Usman’s UFC welterweight title

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas – Weili’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade – Shevhcneko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

Preliminary Card

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Pat Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

Early Preliminary Card

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Kazula Vargas vs. Rongzhu

Aori Qileng vs. Jeff Molina

Liang Na vs. Ariane Carnelossi