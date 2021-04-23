Search
UFC

UFC 261 weigh-in results, Usman vs Masvidal 2 official, full fight card set (video)

Newswire

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 features the championship tripleheader at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, April 24 in the US and Sunday, April 25 in Australia.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. The UFC 261 weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 23 at 9 am ET / 6 am PT in the US, which makes it 11 pm AEST in Australia and 2 pm BST in the UK.

In the main event Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal in the rematch. In the co-main event Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against former champion Rose Namajunas. In addition, Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Get the full UFC 261 fight card below (weigh-in results will be added).

UFC 261 fight card

To refresh click here.

Main Card

Kamaru Usman (169.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170)

Zhang Weili (114.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (114.5)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Jessica Andrade (124.5)

Uriah Hall (185) vs. Chris Weidman (186)

Anthony Smith (206) vs. Jimmy Crute (205.5)

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

Preliminary Card

Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Randy Brown (171)

Dwight Grant (170) vs. Stefan Sekulic (171)

Karl Roberson (185) vs. Brendan Allen (186)

Pat Sabatini (146) vs. Tristan Connelly (146)

Early Preliminary Card

Danaa Batgerel (136) vs. Kevin Natividad (135.5)

Rodrigo Vargas (155) vs. Zhu Rong (156)

Qileng Aori (126) vs. Jeffrey Molina (126)

Na Liang (116) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (115)

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Sandor Martin vs Kay Prosper

April 23, 2021

Boxing

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

April 24, 2021

MMA

Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz

April 24, 2021

Boxing

Moruti Mthalane vs Sunny Edwards

April 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

MMA

Claressa Shields MMA debut date set, two-weight boxing champ faces Brittney Elkin on June 10

The date for Claressa Shields' MMA debut has been scheduled for June 10. Battling it out at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097