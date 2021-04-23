UFC 261 weigh-in results, Usman vs Masvidal 2 official, full fight card set (video)

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 features the championship tripleheader at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, April 24 in the US and Sunday, April 25 in Australia.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. The UFC 261 weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 23 at 9 am ET / 6 am PT in the US, which makes it 11 pm AEST in Australia and 2 pm BST in the UK.

In the main event Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal in the rematch. In the co-main event Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against former champion Rose Namajunas. In addition, Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Get the full UFC 261 fight card below (weigh-in results will be added).

UFC 261 fight card

Main Card

Kamaru Usman (169.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170)

Zhang Weili (114.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (114.5)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Jessica Andrade (124.5)

Uriah Hall (185) vs. Chris Weidman (186)

Anthony Smith (206) vs. Jimmy Crute (205.5)

Preliminary Card

Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Randy Brown (171)

Dwight Grant (170) vs. Stefan Sekulic (171)

Karl Roberson (185) vs. Brendan Allen (186)

Pat Sabatini (146) vs. Tristan Connelly (146)

Early Preliminary Card

Danaa Batgerel (136) vs. Kevin Natividad (135.5)

Rodrigo Vargas (155) vs. Zhu Rong (156)

Qileng Aori (126) vs. Jeffrey Molina (126)

Na Liang (116) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (115)