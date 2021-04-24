Search
Anthony Pettis vs Clay Collard full fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov
Clay Collar vs Anthony Pettis
Clay Collar vs Anthony Pettis in PFL 1 main event | Twitter/PFLMMA

Collard defeats Pettis in PFL 1 main event

Anthony Pettis came short in his Professional Fighters League debut, when he faced Clay Collard in the headliner of PFL 1. MMA event aired live on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Friday, April 23 (Saturday, April 24 in Australia).

The scheduled for three rounds contest went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight in favor of Collard. One judge gave it 29-28, while two other judges had it 29-27.

You can watch Pettis vs Collard full fight video highlights below (from decision to fighter introduction).

Pettis vs Collard full fight video highlights

Decision.

Round 3.

Round 2.

Round 1.

Intro.

With the win Clay Collard updates his record to 19-8, 1 NC. He also secures his third straight victory, and earns 3 points in lightweight standings.

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis drops to 24-11. The defeat snaps his two-win streak, which he secured inside the Octagon prior to joining PFL.

The full fight results from PFL 1: Pettis vs Collard can be found here.

