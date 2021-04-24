Anthony Pettis vs Clay Collard full fight video highlights

Anthony Pettis came short in his Professional Fighters League debut, when he faced Clay Collard in the headliner of PFL 1. MMA event aired live on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Friday, April 23 (Saturday, April 24 in Australia).

Advertisements

The scheduled for three rounds contest went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight in favor of Collard. One judge gave it 29-28, while two other judges had it 29-27.

You can watch Pettis vs Collard full fight video highlights below (from decision to fighter introduction).

Pettis vs Collard full fight video highlights

Decision.

Doubt him now! Clay Collard spoils the PFL debut of Anthony Pettis!!! Congratulations Clay! pic.twitter.com/IzWOZTWVuG — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

Round 3.

HEAD KICK FOLLOWED BY A FLYING KNEE FROM PETTIS!!!#2021PFL1

?? LIVE NOW ESPN2

? https://t.co/T11Ogp2ycR pic.twitter.com/jW9FDCUKFK — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

Advertisements

Round 2.

Clay Collard (@ccccollard) defeats Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision in #PFL1 main event Get full results: https://t.co/RKmUXXKa9gpic.twitter.com/yVow2L3Jzg — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) April 24, 2021

Clay Collard drops Pettis in the 2nd round!!!!#2021PFL1

?? LIVE NOW ESPN2

? https://t.co/T11Ogp2ycR pic.twitter.com/nFULFBsPBT — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

Clay Collard bringing the fight to Anthony Pettis in the second round!#2021PFL1

?? LIVE NOW ESPN2

? https://t.co/T11Ogp2ycR pic.twitter.com/Rcq0zlbWDk — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

Round 1.

Intro.

With the win Clay Collard updates his record to 19-8, 1 NC. He also secures his third straight victory, and earns 3 points in lightweight standings.

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis drops to 24-11. The defeat snaps his two-win streak, which he secured inside the Octagon prior to joining PFL.

The full fight results from PFL 1: Pettis vs Collard can be found here.