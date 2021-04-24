Search
MMA

Best Shots: Clay Collard defeats Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision in PFL 1 main event

Newswire
Advertisements

The Professional Fighters League made its 2021 season debut at Ocean City Casino resort, in Atlantic City, NJ on April 23. The ten-fight event featured a statement win from the underdog Clay Collard over former world champion Anthony Pettis. Check out the some of the best fight photos below, while the video highlights can be found here.

Anthony Pettis
Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA
Clay Collard
Clay Collard | PFL MMA

Collard pulled off the upset and defeated the preseason division favorite Pettis, landing notable several significant strikes and winning his PFL debut.

Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis
Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA

The full fight results from PFL 1: Pettis vs Collard can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAPhotos

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Sandor Martin vs Kay Prosper

April 23, 2021

Boxing

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

April 24, 2021

MMA

Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz

April 24, 2021

Boxing

Moruti Mthalane vs Sunny Edwards

April 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Muay Thai

Nieky Holzken vs John Wayne Parr full fight video

Australian Muay Thai fighter John Wayne Parr made his ONE Championship debut against Dutch kickboxer Nieky Holzken at ONE on TNT 3 held at...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097