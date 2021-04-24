Best Shots: Clay Collard defeats Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision in PFL 1 main event

Advertisements

The Professional Fighters League made its 2021 season debut at Ocean City Casino resort, in Atlantic City, NJ on April 23. The ten-fight event featured a statement win from the underdog Clay Collard over former world champion Anthony Pettis. Check out the some of the best fight photos below, while the video highlights can be found here.

Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA

Clay Collard | PFL MMA

Collard pulled off the upset and defeated the preseason division favorite Pettis, landing notable several significant strikes and winning his PFL debut.

Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA

Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis | PFL MMA

The full fight results from PFL 1: Pettis vs Collard can be found here.