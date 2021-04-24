Navarrete vs Diaz results, start time, how to watch, live stream, US, Australia, main event, undercard

Two-weight WBO champion, junior featherweight and featherweight, Emanuel Navarrete makes the first defense of his 126-pound belt against Christopher Diaz on Saturday, April 24 in the US, which makes it Sunday, April 25 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live from Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL.

Advertisements

In the co-feature Edgar Berlanga goes up against Demond Nicholson. The pair meets in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at super middleweight.

The Navarrete vs Diaz undercard comprises six bouts. Among the matchups, Josue Vargas and Willie Shaw square off in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight, and Joseph Adorno takes on Jamaine Ortiz in an eight-rounder at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz live stream

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz live stream on ESPN+, and can sign up here. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

In Australia, as well as in other countries, Navarrete vs Diaz airs live stream on FITE. The respective start time can be found on the broadcast page here.

Stay tuned with Navarrete vs Diaz fight results below.

Navarrete vs Diaz fight card

To refresh click here.

Main Card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, 12 rounds, Navarrete’s WBO Featherweight title

Edgar Berlanga vs. Demond Nicholson, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Undercard

Josue Vargas vs. Willie Shaw, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Joseph Adorno vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 8 rounds, lightweight

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 8 rounds, featherweight

Xander Zayas vs. Demarcus Layton, 6 rounds, welterweight

Jeremy Adorno vs. Ramiro Martinez, 4 rounds, junior featherweight

Jaycob Gomez vs. Mobley Villegas, 4 rounds, junior lightweight