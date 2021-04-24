Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz weigh-in results – WBO featherweight title official, full card set

Emanuel Navarrete, Christopher Diaz and the rest of athletes partaking in Top Rank Boxing fight card at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL, stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. The event airs live on Saturday April 24 in the US and Sunday April 25 in Australia (how to watch and start time here).

Emanuel Navarrete weighed-in at 126 lbs for his WBO featherweight title defense against Christopher Diaz, who showed 125.8 lbs. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Edgar Berlanga and Demond Nicholson came in at 168.4 lbs and 168.2 lbs, respectively, for their 8-round super middleweight co-feature. Get the full Navarrete vs Diaz undercard and weigh-in results below.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available live stream on FITE TV.

Navarrete vs Diaz fight card

Main Card

Emanuel Navarrete (126 lbs) vs. Christopher Diaz (125.8 lbs), Navarrete’s WBO Featherweight World Title, 12 Rounds

Edgar Berlanga (168.4 lbs) vs. Demond Nicholson (168.2 lbs), Super Middleweight, 8 Rounds

Undercard

Josue Vargas (141.4 lbs) vs. Willie Shaw (139.8 lbs), Junior Welterweight, 10 Rounds

Joseph Adorno (135.2 lbs) vs. Jamaine Ortiz (136.2), Lightweight, 8 Rounds

Orlando Gonzalez (127.6 lbs) vs. Juan Antonio Lopez (128.4), Featherweight, 8 Rounds

Xander Zayas (146.4 lbs) vs. Demarcus Layton (146.2), Welterweight, 6 Rounds

Jeremy Adorno (122 lbs) vs. Ramiro Martinez (122.2 lbs), Junior Featherweight, 4 Rounds

Jaycob Gomez (129 lbs) vs. Mobley Villegas (129.4 lbs), Junior Lightweight, 4 Rounds