Search
Boxing

Haney vs Linares tickets – additional seats released for May 29 showdown at Michelob ULTRA Arena

Newswire
Devin Haney walk out
Devin Haney ring walk | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing

Haney defends WBC lightweight crown against Linares on May 29 in Las Vegas

After the initial allocation sold-out, additional Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares tickets will go on sale at 10 am PT on Sunday April 25.

Advertisements

WBC World Lightweight ruler Devin Haney defends his title against Jorge Linares on Saturday May 29. The contest headlines Matchroom Boxing fight card taking place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Boxing fans can watch Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares live stream on DAZN. The extra Haney vs Linares tickets will go on sale via AXS.com.

Haney (25-0 18 KOs) defends his title for the third time having seen off the challenges of Alfredo Santiago and Yuriorkis Gamboa with comfortable points wins, but now faces the toughest test of his pro career to date in the form of Linares in his first fight back in his Las Vegas backyard since May 2016.

Linares (47-5 29 KOs) is looking to become a two-time holder of the WBC strap that he won in December 2014 against Javier Prieto, with Haney the 15th World title battle and 53rd bout in over 18 years as a pro. The fight was a catalyst to a four-year run where the Venezuelan ace beat Kevin Mitchell, Ivan Cano, Anthony Crolla twice, Luke Campbell and Mercito Gesta as Lightweight king before he faced defeat in a to-and-fro clash with Vasiliy Lomachenko in New York in May 2018.

The Haney vs Linares undercard for May 29 will be announced tomorrow. Haney says he’s excited to be facing Linares in Vegas – and has even admitted to having nerves about facing the storied Venezuelan.

“I’m very excited for this fight,” said Haney. “Very few fights in the past that I actually felt a bit nervous for. This fight I feel nervous and excited for and I look forward to it. I feel like this is a fight that I really get to showcase everything in my arsenal. I look forward to it.

“I do think that Jorge is a better fighter than Yuriorkis Gamboa, I think he’s at a better point in his career than Gamboa, and this is a fight where they should give me all my credit.”

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Sandor Martin vs Kay Prosper

April 23, 2021

Boxing

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

April 24, 2021

MMA

Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz

April 24, 2021

Boxing

Moruti Mthalane vs Sunny Edwards

April 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Muay Thai

Nieky Holzken vs John Wayne Parr full fight video

Australian Muay Thai fighter John Wayne Parr made his ONE Championship debut against Dutch kickboxer Nieky Holzken at ONE on TNT 3 held at...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097