PFL 1 results: Pettis vs Collard, main event, undercard

Newswire
Anthony Pettis vs Clay Collard
Anthony Pettis vs Clay Collard faceoff | PFL MMA

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis makes his Professional Fighters League debut, going up against Clay Collard in the main event of PFL 1. MMA event airs live from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on Friday, April 23 (Saturday, April 24 in Australia).

In the co-main event Marcin Held squares off against Natan Schulte also at lightweight. The full PFL 1 fight card can be found below.

PFL 1 main card airs live on ESPN 2 starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card airs live stream on ESPN+, commencing at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Get PFL 1 results below.

PFL 1: Pettis vs Collard results

Main Card

Clay Collard def. Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28) – earns 3 points in lightweight standings | Watch highlights

Marcin Held def. Natan Schulte by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – earns 3 points in lightweight standings

Movlid Khaybulaev def. Lazar Stojadinovic by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – earns 3 points in featherweight standings

Bubba Jenkins def. Lance Palmer by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – earns 3 points in featherweight standings

Preliminary Card

Brendan Loughnane def. Sheymon Moraes by KO (punches, R1 at 2:55) – earns 6 points in featherweight standings

Raush Manfio def. Joilton Lutterbach by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) – earns 3 points in lightweight standings

Akhmed Aliev def. Mikhail Odintsov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – earns 3 points in lightweight standings

Chris Wade def. Anthony Dizy by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – earns 3 points in featherweight standings

Tyler Diamond def. Sung Bin Jo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – earns 3 points in featherweight standings

Alex Martinez def. Loik Radzhabov by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27) – earns 3 points in lightweight standings

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

NewsMMAResults



MMA

Claressa Shields MMA debut date set, two-weight boxing champ faces Brittney Elkin on June 10

The date for Claressa Shields' MMA debut has been scheduled for June 10. Battling it out at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ...

