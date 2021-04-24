PFL 1 results: Pettis vs Collard, main event, undercard

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis makes his Professional Fighters League debut, going up against Clay Collard in the main event of PFL 1. MMA event airs live from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on Friday, April 23 (Saturday, April 24 in Australia).

In the co-main event Marcin Held squares off against Natan Schulte also at lightweight. The full PFL 1 fight card can be found below.

PFL 1 main card airs live on ESPN 2 starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card airs live stream on ESPN+, commencing at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

PFL 1: Pettis vs Collard results

Main Card

Clay Collard def. Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28) – earns 3 points in lightweight standings | Watch highlights

Marcin Held def. Natan Schulte by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – earns 3 points in lightweight standings

Movlid Khaybulaev def. Lazar Stojadinovic by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – earns 3 points in featherweight standings

Bubba Jenkins def. Lance Palmer by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – earns 3 points in featherweight standings

Preliminary Card

Brendan Loughnane def. Sheymon Moraes by KO (punches, R1 at 2:55) – earns 6 points in featherweight standings

Raush Manfio def. Joilton Lutterbach by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) – earns 3 points in lightweight standings

Akhmed Aliev def. Mikhail Odintsov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – earns 3 points in lightweight standings

Chris Wade def. Anthony Dizy by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – earns 3 points in featherweight standings

Tyler Diamond def. Sung Bin Jo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – earns 3 points in featherweight standings

Alex Martinez def. Loik Radzhabov by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27) – earns 3 points in lightweight standings