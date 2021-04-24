Martin defeats Prosper, Gago vs McDonnell ends in technical draw – Matchroom Boxing results from Barcelona

Two European titles were contested last night (April 23) on the top of Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN from Pabellon de la Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona, Spain. The main event saw Sandor Martin making the second successful defense of his super lightweight title by unanimous decision against Kay Prosper after twelve rounds.

The co-main event, featuring the defending European featherweight champion Andoni Gago and challenger Gavin McDonnell, ended prior to the final bell. The fight was stopped at the beginning of Round 5 due to cut above right brow received by the latter in the opening round (see below, viewer discretion advised).

Ringside doctor checked McDonnell in the fourth and let him go through the end of the round. At the start of the fifth the challenger was checked again, and was deemed unable to continue. As a result the technical decision had to be made, with majority draw announced as the final verdict. Ultimately, Gago retained his belt.

Not the ending we wanted after a nasty cut after 4 rounds we got a split decision draw @bigtwinnygav is fine 10 stitches hopefully the EBU do the right thing and order it again as Gavin was mandatory #Boxing these things happen #JobsFucked ???? pic.twitter.com/kxkptwMFZh — Stefy Bull (@StefyBull) April 23, 2021

The full fight results from Martin vs Prosper card can be found below.

Martin vs Prosper results

Sandor Martin def. Kay Prosper by unanimous decision – Martin retains European super lightweight title

Andoni Gago vs. Gavin McDonnell ends in technical decision, majority draw – Gago retains European featherweight title

Kerman Lejarraga def. Jez Smith by TKO (R7)

Bernard Angelo Torres def. Anuar Salas by KO (R2)

Luke Willis def. Ricardo Fernandez “Mateo” by unanimous decision

April Hunter def. Elsa Hemat by majority decision