Anthony Smith takes TKO win against Jimmy Crute after heavy leg kick at UFC 261 (video)

Anthony Smith secured his second straight victory, taking the win by TKO against Jimmy Crute at UFC 261 on April 24 (April 25 in Australia). The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds light heavyweight matchup, kicking off the main card live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

The fight ended after the first round. Doctor deemed Crute unable to continue, and waved the fight off. The Australian walked forward and tried to start the second round, but due to an obviously injured leg, stumbled.

You can watch the video of leg kick, that caused damage, below.

“That was a good one [kick],” Smith told Joe Rogan in the post-fight interview inside the Octagon. “I was always a good kicker.”

“Jimmy Crute is a monster. He’s gonna wanna go no matter what, even if we went into the second, he wasn’t going to be able to get too many more kicks to that leg.”

Ultimately former light heavyweight title challenger, Smith, took the win by TKO and updated his record to 35-16. Crute dropped to 12-2, which snapped his two-win streak.

