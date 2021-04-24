UFC 261 results, start time, how to watch, live stream, Usman vs Masvidal 2, main event, full fight card

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 airs live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, April 24 in the US, which makes it Sunday, April 25 in Australia. MMA event features thirteen bouts in total with three titles contested on the night.

The defending welterweight champion Kamaru Usman tops the fight bill going up against Jorge Masvidal in the championship rematch. In the co-main event Zhang Weili puts her strawweight title on the line, when she faces former champion Rose Namajunas. In addition, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her title against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

The full UFC 261 fight card can be found below.

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 live stream

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live stream on ESPN+. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card, commencing at 6 pm PT / 3 pm PT also on ESPN+.

In Australia UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 date and time is set for Sunday, April 25 at 12 pm AEST. Fans can watch the PPV fight card live stream on Main Event via Foxtel.

The preliminary card is available live stream on ESPN on Kayo and UFC Fight Pass beginning at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card live stream starts on UFC Fight Pass at 8 am AEST.

Stay tuned with UFC 261 results below.

UFC 261 fight card

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – Usman’s UFC welterweight title

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas – Weili’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade – Shevhcneko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

Preliminary Card

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Pat Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

Early Preliminary Card

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Kazula Vargas vs. Rongzhu

Aori Qileng vs. Jeff Molina

Liang Na vs. Ariane Carnelossi