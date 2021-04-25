Search
Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete TKO’s Christopher Diaz to retain WBO title – video of stoppage and fight highlights

Parviz Iskenderov
Emanuel Navarrete dominates Christopher Diaz to retain WBO featherweight title
Emanuel Navarrete delivers uppercut in his WBO | Mikey Williams (Top Rank via Getty Images)featherweight title defense against Christopher Diaz

The WBO junior featherweight and featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete put on a solid performance to retain his 126-pound title, when he faced Christopher Diaz on Saturday, April 24 (Sunday, April 25 in Australia). The pair squared off in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the US, and FITE TV internationally, form Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. The fight was over 11 seconds prior to the final bell, after Navarrete unloaded another barrage of punches dropping Diaz to the canvas.

The latter did get back on his feet after receiving another eight count, yet the fight was waved off at 2 minutes and 49 seconds into Round 12. You can watch the video of stoppage and fight highlights below.

Stoppage.

1 round to go.

Advertisements

Ringside footage.

Round 4.

With the win Emanuel Navarrete makes the first successful defense of his WBO featherweight title and updates his record to 33-1, 28 KOs, 1 NC. He earned then vacant belt by unanimous decision against Ruben Villa in October 2020 and became the two-division champion.

Christopher Diaz drops to 26-3, 16 KOs. The defeat snaps his two-win streak.

In the co-feature Edgar Berlanga secured a unanimous decision against Demond Nicholson after eight rounds at super middleweight. The full fight results from Navarrete vs Diaz fight card can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Sandor Martin vs Kay Prosper

April 23, 2021

Boxing

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

April 24, 2021

MMA

Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz

April 24, 2021

Boxing

Moruti Mthalane vs Sunny Edwards

April 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Muay Thai

Nieky Holzken vs John Wayne Parr full fight video

Australian Muay Thai fighter John Wayne Parr made his ONE Championship debut against Dutch kickboxer Nieky Holzken at ONE on TNT 3 held at...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097