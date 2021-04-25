Search
Muay Thai

Gerardo Atti takes WKN super cruiserweight Muay Thai title by decision against Jussi Santalahti

Parviz Iskenderov
Gerardo Atti wins WKN super cruiserweight Muay Thai title
Gerardo Atti crowned WKN World super cruiserweight Muay Thai champion | World Kickboxing Network

A new WKN World super cruiserweight champion has been crowned in Rathenow, Germany last night (April 24), as Gerardo Atti secured a unanimous decision against Jussi Santalahti. The pair went head to head during five rounds of a hard-fought Muay Thai battle, that served as a main event of “Day of Destruction 15” presented by Ralf Stege.

Earlier in his career Togo-born representative of Germany held WBC European and IMC World cruiserweight belts. With the victory against Finland’s competitor he adds a prestigious World Kickboxing Network championship belt to his collection.

The rest of fight card featured a four-man newcomer tournament, and a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with the athletes coming from across Germany, including Bremen, Leipzig, Trittau, Nurnberg, Rostock, Braunschweig.

“Day of Destruction 15” was the first World Championship event promoted in Germany in 2021. The planned “Fighting Rookies 5” in Volkspark Halle (Saale) has been twice postponed due pandemic.

In 2019 the fight fans in Germany have witnessed a series of world-class events in kickboxing and Muay Thai, that were held throughout the country. The WKN National, European and World champions were crowned, including Jan Szajko, who earned WKN super bantamweight title by unanimous decision against Ougo Huet.

WKN World super cruiserweight title / Muay Thai / 5 rounds
Gerardo Atti def. Jussi Santalahti by unanimous decision

