Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2 headlines UFC 263 PPV card in June

The reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to make the third defense of his title in the rematch against Marvin Vettori on Saturday, June 12 (Sunday, June 13 in Australia). The pair is set to battle it out in the headliner of UFC 263 live on pay-per-view. The venue accommodating the event is yet to be determined.

The contest has been made official today during the UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 broadcast (results here).

Adesanya (20-1) defeated Vettori (17-4-1) by split decision after three rounds in April 2018. In his previous outing this past March, he went up a weight class to challenge the reigning light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision (watch highlights).

In September 2020 Adesanya knocked out Paulo Costa in the second round, following a unanimous decision against Yoel Romero secured in March the same year. The Nigeria-born representative of New Zealand claimed the belt against former champion Robert Whittaker by knockout in the second round in October 2019.

Vettori hasn’t lost since his defeat to Adesanya, and scored five straight victories. In his most recent appearance inside the Octagon earlier this month he defeated Kevin Holland by unanimous decision. In December last year he similarly defeated Jack Hermansson and KO’d Karl Roberson in the first round in June.

The UFC 263 co-main event is set to see another rematch, featuring flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo up against Brandon Moreno. Their first encounter late last year went a full five-round distance and ended in a majority draw (watch highlights).

The announced to date list of matchups for UFC 263 fight card can be found below.

UFC 263 fight card

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title

Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

Luigi Vendramini vs. Fares Ziam

Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Karol Rosa vs. Sijara Eubanks

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Joanne Calderwood vs. Lauren Murphy

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

Brad Riddell vs. Drew Dober