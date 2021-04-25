Search
Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 261

Parviz Iskenderov
Kamaru Usman knocks out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261
Kamaru Usman knocks out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 | Pic: Twitter/ESPNMMA

Kamaru Usman retains welterweight title by KO of Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman successfully defended his welterweight title in the championship rematch against Jorge Masvidal on April 24 (April 25 in Australia). The pair squared off in the main event of UFC 261 live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

The scheduled for five round world title bout didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 1 minute and 2 seconds into the second round when Usman delivered a powerful straight right dropping Masvidal to the canvas. “The Nigerian Nightmare” followed it up with five hammer fists, all way until the moment when the referee Herb Dean pulled him away and called it a day.

You can watch Usman vs Masvidal 2 full fight video highlights below.

Usman vs Masvidal 2 full fight video highlights

Verdict.

Round 2.

Round 1.

It’s time.

Intro.

With the win Kamaru Usman makes the fourth successful defense of his belt and updates his record to 19-1. Jorge Masvidal sufferers the second defeat in a row against the current welterweight champion and drops to 35-15.

The full fight results from UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 can be found here.

