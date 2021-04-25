Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 261

Kamaru Usman successfully defended his welterweight title in the championship rematch against Jorge Masvidal on April 24 (April 25 in Australia). The pair squared off in the main event of UFC 261 live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

The scheduled for five round world title bout didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 1 minute and 2 seconds into the second round when Usman delivered a powerful straight right dropping Masvidal to the canvas. “The Nigerian Nightmare” followed it up with five hammer fists, all way until the moment when the referee Herb Dean pulled him away and called it a day.

You can watch Usman vs Masvidal 2 full fight video highlights below.

Usman vs Masvidal 2 full fight video highlights

Verdict.

Round 2.

Kamaru Usman retains welterweight title by KO of Jorge Masvidal #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/teFO0FiSjO — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) April 25, 2021

Video of #knockout ?? Kamaru Usman drops Jorge Masvidal in #UFC261 main event pic.twitter.com/YSARvRIrNp — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) April 25, 2021

Round 1.

FLYING KNEE from Masvidal! ? This tension in this championship fight is like nothing else! #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/hKEkarH3nH — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 25, 2021

It’s time.

Intro.

With the win Kamaru Usman makes the fourth successful defense of his belt and updates his record to 19-1. Jorge Masvidal sufferers the second defeat in a row against the current welterweight champion and drops to 35-15.

