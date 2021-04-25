Search
Rose Namajunas KO’s Zhang Weili to regain strawweight title at UFC 261 – video of knockout

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

Rose Namajunas has become the two-time strawweight champion with the win against Zhang Weili on April 24 (April 25 in Australia). The pair squared off in the scheduled for five rounds world championship bout, co-headlining UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 live on pay-per-view from a sold-out VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

The women’s MMA contest, featuring the defending champion up against former titleholder, didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 1 minute and 18 seconds into the opening round, after “Thug Rose” delivered a massive head kick followed by punches.

You can watch the video of knockout below.

Ultimately, with the win Rose Namajunas regains the UFC women’s strawweight title and updates her record to 10-4. She also secures he second straight victory.

Zhang Weili drops to 21-2 and loses the belt. The defeat snaps her 21-win streak.

The full fight results from UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 can be found here.

