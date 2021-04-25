Rose Namajunas KO’s Zhang Weili to regain strawweight title at UFC 261 – video of knockout

Rose Namajunas has become the two-time strawweight champion with the win against Zhang Weili on April 24 (April 25 in Australia). The pair squared off in the scheduled for five rounds world championship bout, co-headlining UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 live on pay-per-view from a sold-out VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

The women’s MMA contest, featuring the defending champion up against former titleholder, didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 1 minute and 18 seconds into the opening round, after “Thug Rose” delivered a massive head kick followed by punches.

You can watch the video of knockout below.

THUG ROSE HAS STRUCK AGAIN! ? @RoseNamajunas WITH THE HEAD KICK FROM HELL! #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/WtZsotV7P1 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 25, 2021

#HeadKick that earned Rose Namajunas her second reign as the strawweight queen #UFC261 ?pic.twitter.com/6MGQFqxyo2 — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) April 25, 2021

Ultimately, with the win Rose Namajunas regains the UFC women’s strawweight title and updates her record to 10-4. She also secures he second straight victory.

Zhang Weili drops to 21-2 and loses the belt. The defeat snaps her 21-win streak.

The full fight results from UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 can be found here.