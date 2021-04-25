Search
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko makes fifth successful title defense against Jessica Andrade at UFC 261

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her flyweight title against Jessica Andrade at UFC 261 on April 24 (April 25 in Australia). The pair squared off in the scheduled for five rounds matchup kicking off the championship tripleheader live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

Advertisements

The women’s MMA contest didn’t go the distance. Shevchenko scored a dominate win via elbows at 3 minutes and 19 seconds into the second round.

With the win Valentina Shevchenko makes the fifth successful defense of her belt and updates her record to 21-3. She also scores her seventh straight victory.

Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade drops to 21-9.

The full fight results from UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Sandor Martin vs Kay Prosper

April 23, 2021

Boxing

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

April 24, 2021

MMA

Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz

April 24, 2021

Boxing

Moruti Mthalane vs Sunny Edwards

April 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Muay Thai

Nieky Holzken vs John Wayne Parr full fight video

Australian Muay Thai fighter John Wayne Parr made his ONE Championship debut against Dutch kickboxer Nieky Holzken at ONE on TNT 3 held at...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097