Valentina Shevchenko makes fifth successful title defense against Jessica Andrade at UFC 261

Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her flyweight title against Jessica Andrade at UFC 261 on April 24 (April 25 in Australia). The pair squared off in the scheduled for five rounds matchup kicking off the championship tripleheader live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

The women’s MMA contest didn’t go the distance. Shevchenko scored a dominate win via elbows at 3 minutes and 19 seconds into the second round.

With the win Valentina Shevchenko makes the fifth successful defense of her belt and updates her record to 21-3. She also scores her seventh straight victory.

Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade drops to 21-9.

The full fight results from UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 can be found here.