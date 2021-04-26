Born to Fight 9 results: Pane Hart among five new WKN New Zealand champions crowned in Auckland

Born to Fight 9 took place at YMCA Auckland City in Auckland Central, New Zealand on Saturday, April 24. The event featured a series of MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with five WKN NZ Cup titles contested on the night.

The headliner of the show saw Pane Hart taking the win against fellow-mixed martial artist Vili Taukiuvea, as well as the belt, via third-round TKO. Also on the night, Macca Jean defeated Sally Kao Kao by decision after three rounds of women’s MMA battle.

Among kickboxing title bouts, Epe Kaihau, Harry Young Kim and Robert Dean defeated their respective opponents Dhcamad Armstrong, Eli Taito and Stefan Harrison by decision. The full fight results can be found below.

The event was promoted by Vahid Unesi, who presented his third world-class event, following the World Kickboxing Network Championship gala and a historic World Cup produced in November 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Born to Fight 9 results

Main Card

Pane Hart def. Vili Taukiuvea by TKO (R3, WKN New Zealand Cup Title, MMA)

Epe Kaihau def. Dhcamad Armstrong by decision (WKN New Zealand Cup Title, Kickboxing)

Eli Taufuiaevalu def. William Namoa by decision (MMA)

Dominic Reed def. Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn by decision (Muay Thai)

Ollie Schmid def. Jack Connor by decision (MMA)

Macca Jean def. Sally Kao Kao by decision (WKN New Zealand Cup Title, MMA)

Harry Young Kim def. Eli Taito by decision (WKN New Zealand Cup Title, Kickboxing)

Robert Dean def. Stefan Harrison by decision (WKN New Zealand Cup Title, Kickboxing)

Kayse Jama def. Isaac Mallinson by TKO (R3, Muay Thai)

Rory O’Keeffe def. Arti Sukasem by TKO (R1, MMA)

Jesse Grindrod def. Ben Strickland by decision (Kickboxing)

Undercard

Watson Fifita def. Jonti Wright by TKO (Kickboxing)

Michael Olsen def. France Mirani by decision (Muay Thai)

Eca Choy def. Lavander Cheung by decision (Muay Thai)

Kyrn Tanuvasa def. Jay Mahadevan by submission (triangle submission, R1, MMA)

Steven Killeen def. Dr John Buttler by decision (Muay Thai)

Prempeh Frimpong def. Antony Vitaly by decision (Kickboxing)