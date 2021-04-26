How to watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live stream, PPV price, date, start time, undercard

Andy Ruiz Jr is back in the ring on Saturday, May 1 when he faces Chris Arreola at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds heavyweight matchup, headlining boxing fight card live on pay-per-view.

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr (33-2, 22 KOs) last fought in December 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision and lost the titles in the rematch against Anthony Joshua. In June the same year he secured a sensational win against “AJ” by knockout in the seventh round and claimed the belts. Earlier in his career “Destroyer” defeated Alexander Dimitrenko, Kevin Johnson, Devin Vargas, among others.

“It’s great to be back,” Ruiz Jr said during his recent media workout. “I feel really good right now with all the hard work we’ve put in at the gym. I know Arreola is training hard as well and looking good, so we’re ready for whatever he brings on fight night.”

Chris Arreola (38-6-1, 33 KOs, 2 NC) was last in action in August 2019, when he suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Adam Kownacki. Prior to that he stopped Jean-Pierre Augustin in Round 3 and defeated Maurenzo Smith via sixth-round RTD.

“I feel great,” Arreola said. “I’ve been working hard for months. I know that I have to make this a great fight for the fans and for myself. I know how crucial this fight is for my career.”

In the co-main event former world champion Omar Figueroa Jr goes up against Abel Ramos in a 12-round matchup at welterweight. Among other Ruiz vs Arreola undercard bouts, Sebastian Fundora meets Jorge Cota in a 12-rounder at super welterweight, and Jesus Ramos Jr and Javier Molina do 10-round battle at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Ruiz vs Arreola live

Boxing fans can watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live stream on FITE. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 1 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The PPV cost is $49.99 USD.

Ruiz vs Arreola fight card

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola, heavyweight, 12 rounds

Omar Figueroa Jr vs Abel Ramos, welterweight, 12 rounds

Sebastian Fundora vs Jorge Cota, super welterweight, 12 rounds

Jesus Ramos Jr vs Javier Molina, 10 rounds, welterweight