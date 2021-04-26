Search
Muay Thai

Muay Thai star Saenchai knocked down by COVID, shares photo from hospital

Parviz Iskenderov
Saenchai
Saenchai | Instagram/saenchaithailand

Former Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion Saenchai tested positive for COVID-19. Muay Thai star made the announcement via social media ahead of the “Thai Fight” event held this past Sunday (April 25) in the City of Om Noi in Samut Sakhon, Thailand.

“I’m Saenchai. I’m positive to Covid 19. I’m sorry to everyone who is close to me. And sorry that I didn’t fight this coming Sunday [sic],” he captioned the photo on his Instagram page.

At the recent event Saenchai was expected to go up against Luca Lassalle of Argentina in a three-round 68 kg Muay Thai bout. The matchup fell off due to the reason above.

Today the Thai fighter shared another photo on Instagram, that shows him in bed at the hospital. There is no caption expect of, what appears to be, a disappointed face emoji.

The caption to a similar photo recently posted on his Facebook page reads (as auto translated from Thai): “From a strong person, you need to lie down and let the doctor take care of you at the hospital. This is sick. Anything can happen in life”.

In his previous appearance inside the squared circle early April, Saenchai defeated Seth Grande by unanimous decision. Check out the fight highlights below.

More
Latest NewsLifestyleMuay Thai



Muay Thai

Nieky Holzken vs John Wayne Parr full fight video

Australian Muay Thai fighter John Wayne Parr made his ONE Championship debut against Dutch kickboxer Nieky Holzken at ONE on TNT 3 held at...

