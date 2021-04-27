Ruiz vs Arreola Fight Week: Press conference, weigh-in time and event schedule announced

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr squares off against Chris Arreola in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout this Saturday, May 1. The contest headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on pay-per-view from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA (order here >>).

The co-feature is a twelve-round welterweight battle between Omar Figueroa Jr and Abel Ramos. The full Ruiz vs Arreola undercard, including the PBC Fight Night: Lara vs LaManna card can be found below.

The Fight Week schedule was announced today.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola Fight Week Schedule

The final pre-fight press conference featuring the main event fighters, Andy Ruiz Jr and Chris Arreola, is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28. The start time is set for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT live on FS1.

The undercard pre-fight presser is on Thursday, April 29 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. The live stream is available on the Premier Boxing Champions channel on YouTube. In attendance the Ruiz vs Arreola undercard fighters, as well as the PBC Fight Night competitors, including Omar Figueroa Jr, Abel Ramos, Sebastian Fundora, Jorge Cota, Jesus Ramos, Javier Molina, Erislandy Lara, Thomas LaManna, Eduardo Ramirez and Isaac Avelar.

The Ruiz vs Arreola official weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 30 at the fight venue, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. The live broadcast on FS 1 is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Ruiz vs Arreola Fight Day

The fight day on Saturday, May 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA kicks off at 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT, when the first bell rings. Doors open at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

The PBC boxing fight card, topped by Erislandy Lara vs Thomas LaManna for the vacant WBA middleweight title, starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live on FOX. The PPV action, headlined by Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola in a 12-round heavyweight matchup, starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Boxing fans can watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live stream on FITE.

Ruiz vs Arreola fight card

PPV card (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT live on PPV)

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola, heavyweight, 12 rounds

Omar Figueroa Jr vs Abel Ramos, welterweight, 12 rounds

Sebastian Fundora vs Jorge Cota, super welterweight, 12 rounds

Jesus Ramos Jr vs Javier Molina, 10 rounds, welterweight

PBC Fight Night card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live on FOX).

Erislandy Lara vs Thomas LaManna, 12 rounds, middleweight – for vacant WBA Middleweight title

Eduardo Ramirez vs Isaac Avelar, 12 rounds, featherweight for vacant interim WBA featherweight title