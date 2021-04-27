UFC Vegas 25 fight card: Dominick Reyes vs Jiri Prochazka

Following a blockbuster UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 PPV fight card produced live this past weekend (results here), the next edition of UFC Vegas is set for this Saturday, May 1 (Sunday, May 2 in Australia). In the main event Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka square off in a five-round battle at ight heavyweight.

Dominick Reyes (12-2) is a former two-time light heavyweight title challenger. In his most recent outing in September 2020 he faceoff Jan Blachowicz for then vacant 205-pound belt, yet suffered the defeat via second-round TKO. In February the same year he challenged then champion Jon Jones, but dropped a unanimous decision. Reyes’ most recent win goes back to October 2019 when he knocked out Chris Weidman in the first round.

Jiri Prochazka (27-3-1) is riding the eleven-win streak, which includes ten victories prior to the final bell and a unanimous decision. In his UFC debut last July he stopped Volkan Oezdemir in Round 2. Before that he KO’d C.B. Dollaway in the first round to retain his Rizin FF light heavyweight belt.

The co-main event is set to see a featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Giga Chikadze. The full UFC Vegas 25 fight card can be found below.

MMA fan can watch UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs Prochazka live on ESPN2 and live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka fight card

Main Card

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

Cub Swanson vs. Giga Chikadze

Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby

Sean Strickland vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann

Poliana Botelho vs. Luana Carolina

Preliminary Card

Randa Markos vs. Luana Pinheiro

Gabriel Benitez vs. Jonathan Pearce

Kai Kamaka III vs. T.J. Brown

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Sam Hughes

Luke Sanders vs. Felipe Colares

Andreas Michailidis vs. KB Bhullar