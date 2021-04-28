Search
Kickboxing

GLORY 78 to be staged on July 17 in Holland

Parviz Iskenderov
Rico Verhoeven
Rico Verhoeven ahead of the bout | Glory Kickboxing

Glory Kickboxing

International kickboxing is set to return to the Netherlands with GLORY 78 on Saturday, July 17. This is according to Dutch website Vechtsport Info, citing its “well-informed sources”.

Advertisements

According to the report, Glory Kickboxing was planning to return in August. It now appears that the event was moved forward with July 17 being a planned date.

At this stage, it is also unclear whether it will once again be a fans-free event, or the audience will be allowed at the venue. The official announcement is expected to be made by the promotion “this or next week”.

The previous event, GLORY 77 aired lived on pay-per-view in January with no fans in attendance. The fight card featured three championship bouts and a four-man knockout tournament. Rico Verhoeven, Alex Pereira, Cedric Doumbe and Tiffany Van Soest came out on top (results here).

While nothing is official, the rumored event could possibly feature a long awaited trilogy fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik. The bout fell off early this year after the latter was forced to withdraw due to serious injury.

In addition, kickboxing star Gokhan Saki has been teasing his potential return to the ring after going 1-1 inside the UFC Octagon.

The original GLORY 78 date, that fell through due to pandemic, goes back to June 2020 with Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuy on the top of the card.

The new exact GLORY 78 date, venue and more information is expected to be announced shortly.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Moruti Mthalane vs Sunny Edwards

April 30, 2021

Boxing

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola

May 01, 2021

Boxing

UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs Prochazka

May 01, 2021

MMA

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker

May 01, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 261

Kamaru Usman successfully defended his welterweight title in the championship rematch against Jorge Masvidal on April 24 (April 25 in Australia). The pair squared...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097