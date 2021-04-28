GLORY 78 to be staged on July 17 in Holland

International kickboxing is set to return to the Netherlands with GLORY 78 on Saturday, July 17. This is according to Dutch website Vechtsport Info, citing its “well-informed sources”.

According to the report, Glory Kickboxing was planning to return in August. It now appears that the event was moved forward with July 17 being a planned date.

At this stage, it is also unclear whether it will once again be a fans-free event, or the audience will be allowed at the venue. The official announcement is expected to be made by the promotion “this or next week”.

The previous event, GLORY 77 aired lived on pay-per-view in January with no fans in attendance. The fight card featured three championship bouts and a four-man knockout tournament. Rico Verhoeven, Alex Pereira, Cedric Doumbe and Tiffany Van Soest came out on top (results here).

While nothing is official, the rumored event could possibly feature a long awaited trilogy fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik. The bout fell off early this year after the latter was forced to withdraw due to serious injury.

In addition, kickboxing star Gokhan Saki has been teasing his potential return to the ring after going 1-1 inside the UFC Octagon.

The original GLORY 78 date, that fell through due to pandemic, goes back to June 2020 with Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuy on the top of the card.

The new exact GLORY 78 date, venue and more information is expected to be announced shortly.