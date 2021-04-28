PFL 2 start time and broadcast details: How to watch Rory MacDonald debut, full fight card

PFL 2 kicks off welterweight tournament this Thursday, April 29. In the main event former Bellator MMA 170-pound champion Rory MacDonald makes his promotional debut against fellow-newcomer Curtis Millender.
In the co-main event the 2019 PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III goes up against Jason Ponet. Also on the card light heavyweight Emiliano Sordi takes on former UFC and Glory Kickboxing fighter Chris Camozzi.
The full PFL 2 fight card can be found below.
MMA fans can watch PFL 2 main card, headlined by Rory MacDonald up against Curtis Millender, live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card is set for 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.
PFL 2 fight card
Main Card (ESPN2/ ESPN Deportes)
Rory MacDonald vs. Curtis Millender
Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Ponet
Joao Zeferino vs. Gleison Tibau
Emiliano Sordi vs. Chris Camozzi
Preliminary Card (ESPN+)
Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Tom Lawlor
Vinny Magalhaes vs. Jordan Young
Cezar Ferreira vs. Nick Roehrick
Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolay Aleksakhin
Daniel Spohn vs. Marthin Hamlet