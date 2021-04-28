PFL 2 start time and broadcast details: How to watch Rory MacDonald debut, full fight card

PFL 2 kicks off welterweight tournament this Thursday, April 29. In the main event former Bellator MMA 170-pound champion Rory MacDonald makes his promotional debut against fellow-newcomer Curtis Millender.

Advertisements

In the co-main event the 2019 PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III goes up against Jason Ponet. Also on the card light heavyweight Emiliano Sordi takes on former UFC and Glory Kickboxing fighter Chris Camozzi.

The full PFL 2 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch PFL 2 main card, headlined by Rory MacDonald up against Curtis Millender, live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card is set for 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

PFL 2 fight card

Main Card (ESPN2/ ESPN Deportes)

Rory MacDonald vs. Curtis Millender

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Ponet

Joao Zeferino vs. Gleison Tibau

Emiliano Sordi vs. Chris Camozzi

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Tom Lawlor

Vinny Magalhaes vs. Jordan Young

Cezar Ferreira vs. Nick Roehrick

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolay Aleksakhin

Daniel Spohn vs. Marthin Hamlet