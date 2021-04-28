Ruiz vs Arreola undercard: Carlos Negron faces Scott Alexander, Adrian Granados takes on Jose Sanchez

The four-fight Ruiz vs Arreola undercard has been announced today, featuring Adrian Granados, Carlos Negron, Fernando Molina and Anthony Garnica in the separate bouts this Saturday, May 1. The lineup precedes the PPV action headlined by former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr up against Chris Arreola live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

The Ruiz vs Arreola undercard attractions will feature hard-hitting Adrian Granados in an eight-round welterweight bout against Jose Sanchez, Puerto Rican Olympian Carlos Negron taking on Scott Alexander in an eight-round heavyweight clash, rising prospect Fernando Molina facing Prisco Marquez in a lightweight fight and unbeaten prospect Anthony Garnica dueling Jesse Bazzi for four-rounds of featherweight action.

Portions of the undercard will be broadcast for free on the FOX Sports app and FOXsports.com starting at 4:40 pm ET / 1:40 pm PT. The undercard feed will also be made available to the PBC on FOX YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. Ray Flores and Felix DeJesus will be on the call.

The FOX Sports Pay-Per-View begins at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. Boxing fans can watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live stream on FITE.

Preceding the pay-per-view, FOX PBC Fight Night will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. It is headlined by WBA Super Welterweight Champion Erislandy Lara seeking a third title in a second weight class when he takes on Thomas LaManna for the WBA Middleweight Title.

Ruiz vs Arreola undercard bouts

Granados (21-8-2, 15 KOs) has battled a slew of accomplished super lightweights and welterweights over the course of his career including Shawn Porter, Adrien Broner, Danny Garcia and most recently Robert Easter Jr in October 2019. The 31-year-old from Mexico City, Mexico owns an upset knockout victory over then-unbeaten Amir Imam and returned to the ring in February 2020 to stop Arturo Herrera in two rounds.

He will be opposed by Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Sanchez (11-1, 4 KOs), who owns a nine-fight winning streak heading into this step up against the veteran Granados. The 28-year-old has fought professionally since 2012 and delivered three victories in 2019, including a fifth-round TKO of Joe Gomez.

A 2008 Olympian from Villalba, Puerto Rico, Negron (22-3, 18 KOs) fights out of Miami, Florida and enters this bout the winner of back-to-back contests. Negron stopped the previously unbeaten Robert Alfonso in March 2020, before most recently knocking out Rafael Rios in November 2020.

He faces the 32-year-old Alexander (16-3-2, 8 KOs), who has also won back-to-back fights entering May 1. The Los Angeles-native Alexander has won four of his last five fights overall dating back to 2016.

The 18-year-old Molina (5-0, 3 KOs) first turned pro in August 2019, scoring stoppage victories in his first two fights, before a successful U.S. debut saw him defeat Jose Zaragoza by decision in November 2020. A native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Molina most recently stopped James De Herrera in the first-round in January of this year.

He squares off against Marquez (4-2-1, 1 KO), who fights out of Liberal, Kansas and is entering the fight off of decision losses to then-unbeaten fighters Arnold Dinong and Christopher Zavala.

Representing his hometown of San Francisco, California, Garnica (5-0, 3 KOs) returns to the ring after his last bout saw him score a decision victory over Luis Alvarado in February 2020. The 20-year-old delivered knockouts in three of his first four fights after turning pro in October 2018.

He takes on the 29-year-old Bazzi (1-1) from Dearborn, Michigan. Bazzi turned pro in 2021 with a win over Andre Marquez before dropping a March contest to Francisco Javier Martinez.

Ruiz vs Arreola PPV card

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola, heavyweight, 12 rounds

Omar Figueroa Jr vs Abel Ramos, welterweight, 12 rounds

Sebastian Fundora vs Jorge Cota, super welterweight, 12 rounds

Jesus Ramos Jr vs Javier Molina, 10 rounds, welterweight

PBC Fight Night card

Erislandy Lara vs Thomas LaManna, 12 rounds, middleweight – for vacant WBA Middleweight title

Eduardo Ramirez vs Isaac Avelar, 12 rounds, featherweight for vacant interim WBA featherweight title

Ruiz vs Arreola undercard

Adrian Granados vs Jose Sanchez, 8 rounds, welterweight

Carlos Negron vs Scott Alexander, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Fernando Molina vs Prisco Marquez, lightweight

Anthony Garnica vs Jesse Bazzi, 4 rounds, featherweight