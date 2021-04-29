Badr Hari vs Arkadiusz Wrzosek headlines GLORY 78 live on pay-per-view, date confirmed

Badr Hari is back in the ring. The date of his next fight has been announced today. K-1 kickboxing legend goes through the ropes on Saturday, July 17, battling it out in the main event of GLORY 78. The name of his opponent is Arkadiusz Wrzosek.

The event airs live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland. The promotion is also exploring the possibility to have a limited audience at the venue.

Ranked No.3 heavyweight contender Badr Hari (106-15, 92 KO) was last in action in December 2020, when he was stopped by Benjamin Adegbuyi in the third round of their heavyweight world title eliminator (highlights here). The matchup marked his first appearance inside the squared circle since he suffered the defeat by TKO in the third round against Rico Verhoeven in the rematch a year earlier (highlights here).

Earlier in his career Hari defeated Semmy Schilt, Peter Aerts, Alistair Overeem, and the list goes on. He is a former It’s Showtime and K-1 heavyweight champion.

Wrzosek (12-5, 7 KO), ranked No.3 competitor in the division, last fought in GLORY ring in November 2019, taking the win against Demoreo Dennis by TKO in Round 2. In December 2018 he dropped a unanimous decision against Adegbuyi. His resume also includes the victories against Patrick Schmid, Artur Bizewski, among others.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek live on pay-per-view. The start time, event details and undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

In addition the promotion announced that GLORY 79 and GLORY 80 have been scheduled for September and December. The exact dates are yet to be determined.