Search
Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Arkadiusz Wrzosek headlines GLORY 78 live on pay-per-view, date confirmed

Parviz Iskenderov
Badr Hari
Badr Hari | GLORY Kickboxing

Badr Hari is back in the ring. The date of his next fight has been announced today. K-1 kickboxing legend goes through the ropes on Saturday, July 17, battling it out in the main event of GLORY 78. The name of his opponent is Arkadiusz Wrzosek.

Advertisements

The event airs live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland. The promotion is also exploring the possibility to have a limited audience at the venue.

Ranked No.3 heavyweight contender Badr Hari (106-15, 92 KO) was last in action in December 2020, when he was stopped by Benjamin Adegbuyi in the third round of their heavyweight world title eliminator (highlights here). The matchup marked his first appearance inside the squared circle since he suffered the defeat by TKO in the third round against Rico Verhoeven in the rematch a year earlier (highlights here).

Earlier in his career Hari defeated Semmy Schilt, Peter Aerts, Alistair Overeem, and the list goes on. He is a former It’s Showtime and K-1 heavyweight champion.

Wrzosek (12-5, 7 KO), ranked No.3 competitor in the division, last fought in GLORY ring in November 2019, taking the win against Demoreo Dennis by TKO in Round 2. In December 2018 he dropped a unanimous decision against Adegbuyi. His resume also includes the victories against Patrick Schmid, Artur Bizewski, among others.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek live on pay-per-view. The start time, event details and undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

In addition the promotion announced that GLORY 79 and GLORY 80 have been scheduled for September and December. The exact dates are yet to be determined.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Moruti Mthalane vs Sunny Edwards

April 30, 2021

Boxing

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola

May 01, 2021

Boxing

UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs Prochazka

May 01, 2021

MMA

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker

May 01, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 261

Kamaru Usman successfully defended his welterweight title in the championship rematch against Jorge Masvidal on April 24 (April 25 in Australia). The pair squared...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097