Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire set for May 29 live on Showtime, tickets info announced

Parviz Iskenderov
Nordine Oubaali defends WBC title against Nonito Donaire
Nordine Oubaali in his WBC bantamweight title fight against Rau'shee Warren | Premier Boxing Champions

Nordine Oubaali makes the third defense of his WBC bantamweight title against Nonito Donaire on Saturday, May 29. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the PBC boxing fight card taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Fans can watch the event live on Showtime.

The pair was initially set to square off in December 2020. The bout fell off due to positive test result for COVID-19.

Undefeated Oubaali (17-0, 12 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Takuma Inoue. Before that he defeated Arthur Villanueva via sixth-round RTD, and secured a UD against Rau’shee Warren to lift then vacant WBC bantamweight title.

Future Hall of Famer Donaire (40-6, 26 KOs) lost his previous bout, as well as WBA ‘Super’ bantamweight belt, against Naoya Inoue by unanimous decision. Prior to that he stopped Stephon Young in Round 6, and took the win against Ryan Burnett via fourth-round RTD.

The co-feature of the evening is set to see Subriel Matias and Batyrzhan Jukembayev in the scheduled for 12 rounds IBF super lightweight title eliminator.

Oubaali vs Donaire tickets go on sale Thursday, April 29 at 10 am PT via AXS.com.

“Dignity Health Sports Park, will be open to fans in a limited capacity, with all guests remaining socially distanced and subject to local and state health guidelines throughout the event,” reads the announcement sent out by the promotion.

Other bouts featured on Oubaali vs Donaire card are expected to be announced shortly.

Oubaali vs Donaire fight card

Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Oubaali’s WBC Bantamweight title

Subriel Matias vs. Batyrzhan Jukembayev, 12 rounds, super lightweight – IBF super lightweight title eliminator

