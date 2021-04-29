PFL 2 weigh-in results: Rory MacDonald vs Curtis Millender set, all fighters make weight

Rory MacDonald, Curtis Millender, and the rest of fighters partaking in PFL 2, stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. MMA event airs live on Thursday, April 29, kicking off welterweight tournament (how to watch and start time here).

Advertisements

Former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald weighed-in at 170.6 for his PFL MMA debut against fellow-promotional newcomer Curtis Millender, who showed 171. Ray Cooper III and Jason Ponet weighed-in at 170.8 and 170.2, respectively.

Among other bouts, Emiliano Sordi came in at 205.6, while his opponent Chris Camozzi was 204. Get the full PFL 2 fight card and weigh-in results below.

The main card airs live on ESPN2, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary bouts kickoff at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

PFL 2 fight card

Rory MacDonald (170.6 lbs.) vs. Curtis Millender (171 lbs.)

Ray Cooper III (170.8 lbs.) vs. Jason Ponet (170.2 lbs.)

Joao Zeferino (171 lbs.) vs. Gleison Tibau (170.4 lbs.)

Emiliano Sordi (205.6 lbs.) vs. Chris Camozzi (204 lbs.)

Antonio Carlos Jr (205.4 lbs.). vs. Tom Lawlor (202.8 lbs)

Jordan Young (205.8 lbs.) vs. Askar Mozharov (205 lbs.)

Cezar Ferreira (205.4 lbs.) vs. Nick Roehrick (205.4 lbs.)

Sadibou Sy (170.8 lbs.) vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin (170.8 lbs.)

Dan Spohn (205.4 lbs.) vs. Marthin Hamlet (205.8 lbs.)