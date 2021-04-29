Search
MMA

PFL 2 weigh-in results: Rory MacDonald vs Curtis Millender set, all fighters make weight

Parviz Iskenderov
Rory MacDonald weighs-in for PFL debut
Rory MacDonald weighs-in for his PFL debut | Professional Fighters League

Rory MacDonald, Curtis Millender, and the rest of fighters partaking in PFL 2, stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. MMA event airs live on Thursday, April 29, kicking off welterweight tournament (how to watch and start time here).

Advertisements

Former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald weighed-in at 170.6 for his PFL MMA debut against fellow-promotional newcomer Curtis Millender, who showed 171. Ray Cooper III and Jason Ponet weighed-in at 170.8 and 170.2, respectively.

Among other bouts, Emiliano Sordi came in at 205.6, while his opponent Chris Camozzi was 204. Get the full PFL 2 fight card and weigh-in results below.

The main card airs live on ESPN2, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary bouts kickoff at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

PFL 2 fight card

Rory MacDonald (170.6 lbs.) vs. Curtis Millender (171 lbs.)

Ray Cooper III (170.8 lbs.) vs. Jason Ponet (170.2 lbs.)

Joao Zeferino (171 lbs.) vs. Gleison Tibau (170.4 lbs.)

Emiliano Sordi (205.6 lbs.) vs. Chris Camozzi (204 lbs.)

Antonio Carlos Jr (205.4 lbs.). vs. Tom Lawlor (202.8 lbs)

Jordan Young (205.8 lbs.) vs. Askar Mozharov (205 lbs.)

Cezar Ferreira (205.4 lbs.) vs. Nick Roehrick (205.4 lbs.)

Sadibou Sy (170.8 lbs.) vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin (170.8 lbs.)

Dan Spohn (205.4 lbs.) vs. Marthin Hamlet (205.8 lbs.)

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMA

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Moruti Mthalane vs Sunny Edwards

April 30, 2021

Boxing

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola

May 01, 2021

Boxing

UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs Prochazka

May 01, 2021

MMA

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker

May 01, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 261

Kamaru Usman successfully defended his welterweight title in the championship rematch against Jorge Masvidal on April 24 (April 25 in Australia). The pair squared...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097