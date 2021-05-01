Search
Boxing

Ruiz vs Arreola results, start time, how to watch, live stream, US, Australia, main event, undercard

Newswire
Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola
Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola at the weigh-ins | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola headlines the PBC boxing night of action live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, May 1 in the US, which makes it Sunday, May 2 in Australia. The contest features former unified heavyweight champion up against fellow-heavyweight in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBA heavyweight title eliminator. The PPV live stream is available here.

Advertisements

In the co-feature Omar Figueroa Jr and Abel Ramos square off in a twelve-round WBA welterweight title eliminator. Also on the card Sebastian Fundora meets Jorge Cota in a twelve-round WBA super welterweight title eliminator, and Jesus Ramos Jr and Javier Molina do ten rounds battle at welterweight.

The Ruiz vs Arreola undercard consists of two portions. The full fight card, comprising ten bouts in total, can be found below.

How to watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola

Boxing fans can watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, and 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST Australia time.

The portion of Ruiz vs Arreola undercard, billed as PBC Fight Night: Lara vs LaManna live on FOX, is set for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, and 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST in Australia.

Boxing action begins with Ruiz vs Arreola undercard live on FOX Sports app and FOXsports.com at 4:40 pm ET / 1:40 pm PT in the US, which makes it 6:40 am AEST / 4:30 am AWST Australia time.

Stay tuned with Ruiz vs Arreola results below.

To refresh click here.

Ruiz vs Arreola PPV card

Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Chris Arreola, heavyweight, 12 rounds – WBA heavyweight title eliminator

Omar Figueroa Jr vs. Abel Ramos , welterweight, 12 rounds – WBA welterweight title eliminator

Sebastian Fundora vs. Jorge Cota, super welterweight, 12 rounds – WBA super welterweight title eliminator

Jesus Ramos Jr vs. Javier Molina, 10 rounds, welterweight

PBC Fight Night: Lara vs LaManna card

Fernando Molina vs. Prisco Marquez, 4/6 rounds, lightweight (swing bout)

Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna, 12 rounds, middleweight – for vacant WBA middleweight title

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Isaac Avelar, 12 rounds, featherweight – for vacant interim WBA featherweight title

Ruiz vs Arreola undercard

Adrian Granados vs. Jose Sanchez, 8 rounds, welterweight

Carlos Negron vs. Scott Alexander, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Anthony Garnica vs. Jesse Bazzi, 4 rounds, featherweight

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Moruti Mthalane vs Sunny Edwards

April 30, 2021

Boxing

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola

May 01, 2021

Boxing

UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs Prochazka

May 01, 2021

MMA

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker

May 01, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Muay Thai

‘You are a psychopath’ – Matty Matheson talks Australian ‘Carnage’ Nathan Corbett on Joe Rogan Podcast

The famed Canadian chef Matty Matheson appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, Podcast #1641. The episode hit the stream today (April 29 AEST). Part of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097