Ruiz vs Arreola results, start time, how to watch, live stream, US, Australia, main event, undercard

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola headlines the PBC boxing night of action live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, May 1 in the US, which makes it Sunday, May 2 in Australia. The contest features former unified heavyweight champion up against fellow-heavyweight in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBA heavyweight title eliminator. The PPV live stream is available here.

In the co-feature Omar Figueroa Jr and Abel Ramos square off in a twelve-round WBA welterweight title eliminator. Also on the card Sebastian Fundora meets Jorge Cota in a twelve-round WBA super welterweight title eliminator, and Jesus Ramos Jr and Javier Molina do ten rounds battle at welterweight.

The Ruiz vs Arreola undercard consists of two portions. The full fight card, comprising ten bouts in total, can be found below.

How to watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola

Boxing fans can watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, and 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST Australia time.

The portion of Ruiz vs Arreola undercard, billed as PBC Fight Night: Lara vs LaManna live on FOX, is set for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, and 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST in Australia.

Boxing action begins with Ruiz vs Arreola undercard live on FOX Sports app and FOXsports.com at 4:40 pm ET / 1:40 pm PT in the US, which makes it 6:40 am AEST / 4:30 am AWST Australia time.

Stay tuned with Ruiz vs Arreola results below.

Ruiz vs Arreola PPV card

Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Chris Arreola, heavyweight, 12 rounds – WBA heavyweight title eliminator

Omar Figueroa Jr vs. Abel Ramos , welterweight, 12 rounds – WBA welterweight title eliminator

Sebastian Fundora vs. Jorge Cota, super welterweight, 12 rounds – WBA super welterweight title eliminator

Jesus Ramos Jr vs. Javier Molina, 10 rounds, welterweight

PBC Fight Night: Lara vs LaManna card

Fernando Molina vs. Prisco Marquez, 4/6 rounds, lightweight (swing bout)

Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna, 12 rounds, middleweight – for vacant WBA middleweight title

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Isaac Avelar, 12 rounds, featherweight – for vacant interim WBA featherweight title

Ruiz vs Arreola undercard

Adrian Granados vs. Jose Sanchez, 8 rounds, welterweight

Carlos Negron vs. Scott Alexander, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Anthony Garnica vs. Jesse Bazzi, 4 rounds, featherweight