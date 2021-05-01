Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola weigh-in results: 10-fight card set, bout order finalized (video)

Andy Ruiz Jr, Chris Arreola and the rest of fighters partaking in the PBC boxing night of action stepped on the scales to make it official. The event airs live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, May 1 in the US, which makes it Sunday, May 2 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr weighed-in at 256 lbs. His opponent Chris Arreola was 228.6. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds WBA heavyweight title eliminator, headlining fight card live on pay-per-view.

Sebastian Fundora and Jorge Cota showed 152.8 lbs and 153.4 lbs, respectively, for their 12-round WBA super welterweight title eliminator, which serves as the co-feature. The full Ruiz vs Arreola undercard and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live stream on FITE. The PPV start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK and 11 am in Australia.

Ruiz vs Arreola PPV card (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT live on PPV)

Andy Ruiz Jr (256 lbs) vs. Chris Arreola (228.6), heavyweight, 12 rounds – WBA heavyweight title eliminator

Omar Figueroa Jr (146.4 lbs) vs. Abel Ramos (146.6 lbs), welterweight, 12 rounds – WBA welterweight title eliminator

Sebastian Fundora (152.8 lbs) vs. Jorge Cota (153.4 lbs), super welterweight, 12 rounds – WBA super welterweight title eliminator

Jesus Ramos Jr (150 lbs) vs. Javier Molina (149.2 lbs), 10 rounds, welterweight

PBC Fight Night: Lara vs. LaManna (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live on FOX)

Fernando Molina (133.6 lbs) vs. Prisco Marquez (135 lbs), 4/6 rounds, lightweight (swing bout)

Erislandy Lara (159.4 lbs) vs. Thomas LaManna (159 lbs), 12 rounds, middleweight – for vacant WBA Middleweight title

Eduardo Ramirez (125.4 lbs) vs. Isaac Avelar, 12 rounds (125 lbs), featherweight – for vacant interim WBA featherweight title

Ruiz vs Arreola undercard (4:40 pm ET / 1:40 pm PT live on FOX Sports app and FOXsports.com)

Adrian Granados (146.6 lbs) vs. Jose Sanchez (146.2 lbs), 8 rounds, welterweight

Carlos Negron (235.8 lbs) vs. Scott Alexander (235 lbs), 8 rounds, heavyweight

Anthony Garnica (125.2 lbs) vs. Jesse Bazzi (126.4 lbs), 4 rounds, featherweight