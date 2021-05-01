Search
Best Shots: Rory MacDonald dominates and submits Curtis Millender in PFL MMA debut

Rory 'The Red King'MacDonald wins by first-round submission

Professional Fighters League continued the 2021 season with PFL 2 held at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on April 29. The eight-fight card was headlined by former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald, who made his promotional debut against fellow-newcomer Curtis Millender.

“The Red King” MacDonald defeated Millender, landing several significant strikes before locking in a rear-naked choke to emerge victorious. Check out some of the best fight photos below.

Rory MacDonald vs Curtis Millender
Rory MacDonald vs Curtis Millender | PFL MMA
Rory MacDonald
Rory MacDonald | PFL MMA
Latest NewsMMAPhotos

