Brandon Vera vs Arjan Bhullar headlines ONE Championship: Dangal on May 15

Brandon Vera’s five-round heavyweight title defense against Arjan Bhullar headlines a tape-delayed “ONE: Dangal” event on May 15 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The full six-fight card has been announced today.

“As a fighter, I think Arjan Bhullar is one of the top athletes in ONE Championship,” said Vera. “He has a great wrestling background. His boxing is amazing. He has a dangerous overhand right.”

“We’ve been training for him, taking notes, and just drilling. He’s very dangerous. He has great head movement, and he doesn’t mind staying in the pocket. If you get too close to him, he’ll grab your leg and take you down, and he’ll ground-and-pound you. I give him the utmost respect.”

Challenger Bhullar stated: “I’ve grown so much over the last year, and I think that’s going to be a huge difference in this fight. You have to give Brandon Vera credit. He’s been around for a long time and faced the best of the best in this sport. He’s been the ONE Heavyweight World Champion for many years for a good reason. He’s finished everybody he’s fought, so he’s very dangerous. He’s good everywhere.”

Among other bouts featured on the card Bi Nguyen faces Ritu Phogat in a three-round women’s MMA bout at atomweight, and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym and Sean Clancy do a three-round Muay Thai battle at bantamweight.

The complete “ONE: Dangal” lineup looks as the following:

ONE: Dangal fight card

ONE Heavyweight World Championship

(C) Brandon Vera vs. Arjan Bhullar

Heavyweight: 102.2 KG-120.2 KG

Muay Thai

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym vs. Sean Clancy

Bantamweight: 61.3 KG-65.8 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Bi Nguyen vs. Ritu Phogat

Atomweight: 47.7 KG-52.2 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Ayaka Miura vs. Rayane Bastos

Catchweight: 58.25 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Gurdarshan Mangat vs. Roshan Mainam

Catchweight: 65.0 KG

Mixed Martial Arts

Anthony Do vs. Liang Hui

Catchweight: 57.7 KG