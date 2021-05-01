Brandon Vera vs Arjan Bhullar headlines ONE Championship: Dangal on May 15

Brandon Vera’s five-round heavyweight title defense against Arjan Bhullar headlines a tape-delayed “ONE: Dangal” event on May 15 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The full six-fight card has been announced today.
“As a fighter, I think Arjan Bhullar is one of the top athletes in ONE Championship,” said Vera. “He has a great wrestling background. His boxing is amazing. He has a dangerous overhand right.”
“We’ve been training for him, taking notes, and just drilling. He’s very dangerous. He has great head movement, and he doesn’t mind staying in the pocket. If you get too close to him, he’ll grab your leg and take you down, and he’ll ground-and-pound you. I give him the utmost respect.”
Challenger Bhullar stated: “I’ve grown so much over the last year, and I think that’s going to be a huge difference in this fight. You have to give Brandon Vera credit. He’s been around for a long time and faced the best of the best in this sport. He’s been the ONE Heavyweight World Champion for many years for a good reason. He’s finished everybody he’s fought, so he’s very dangerous. He’s good everywhere.”
Among other bouts featured on the card Bi Nguyen faces Ritu Phogat in a three-round women’s MMA bout at atomweight, and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym and Sean Clancy do a three-round Muay Thai battle at bantamweight.
The complete “ONE: Dangal” lineup looks as the following:
ONE: Dangal fight card
ONE Heavyweight World Championship
(C) Brandon Vera vs. Arjan Bhullar
Heavyweight: 102.2 KG-120.2 KG
Muay Thai
Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym vs. Sean Clancy
Bantamweight: 61.3 KG-65.8 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Bi Nguyen vs. Ritu Phogat
Atomweight: 47.7 KG-52.2 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Ayaka Miura vs. Rayane Bastos
Catchweight: 58.25 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Gurdarshan Mangat vs. Roshan Mainam
Catchweight: 65.0 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Anthony Do vs. Liang Hui
Catchweight: 57.7 KG